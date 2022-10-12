Tables burned, fish killed, computers stolen and a heartbroken teacher left to clean up the mess after vandals ransacked a special education classroom in Lake Balboa."They tipped over computers, smashed computers," said special education teacher Kyle McDonald. "Dumped out the fertilizer. Tipped over the plants."This isn't the first time McDonald surveyed the damage he found inside his Mulholland Middle School classroom. In this latest instance on Monday morning, thieves ransacked his classroom, stealing electronics and destroying almost anything they could find.After filing a police report, the first thought that crossed McDonald's mind was how this would impact his students. "It was...

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO