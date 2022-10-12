ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sporting News

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash reveal preseason plan for boosting Ben Simmons back to All-Star status with Nets

Close your eyes and imagine the possibilities. On one end, Ben Simmons hounds an All-Star point guard before switching onto and locking down an All-Star swingman. As the shot clock winds down, he sniffs out a last-ditch action and rotates over to swat a shot off the backboard. Immediately, he grabs the ball and goes, flanked by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Milwaukee, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons takes swipe at Giannis Antetokounmpo in interview

Giannis Antetokounmpo is catching a stray this week from another big name in the Eastern Conference. In an interview this week with Nick Friedell of ESPN, Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons spoke on his infamous reputation for being unable to shoot jumpers. While responding to that particular criticism of his game, Simmons got in a swipe at the Milwaukee star Antetokounmpo.
NBA
CBS 58

How the 2023 NBA Draft could help the Bucks contend for a title this season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you haven't heard the name Victor Wembanyama yet -- enjoy it while you can. At just 18-years-old, the French phenom is already positioning Wembanyama to be alongside names like Kareem, LeBron, Jordan, and Giannis. He's a 7'4 power forward who is set to enter the NBA as a member of the 2023 NBA Draft but has had the attention of NBA general managers for years.Why? Take a look for yourself.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Empire Sports Media

Knicks fall to Pacers in endgame meltdown

The New York Knicks were cruising to what was supposed to be their third straight win in the preseason. All they needed was to protect a 10-point lead midway through the final quarter. But they couldn’t. The Indiana Pacers came storming back to avenge their earlier loss in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Nets Loss, Winless Pre-Season

The Brooklyn Nets picked up their first win of the pre-season on Wednesday, and it came against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. With starters playing increased minutes on both sides, this was an important confidence booster for a Nets group that is still looking to get comfortable with each other, and a tough loss for Milwaukee who ends their pre-season winless.
BROOKLYN, NY
theScore

Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker

The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Bulls make move that will catch Giannis Antetokounmpo’s eye

It’s official. The Chicago Bulls have signed Kostas Antetokounmpo to the team. Does this also mean that his big brother will be coming to Chicago in the near future?. The Bulls made the announcement on their official Twitter page following their decision to sign the 6-foot-10 power forward to a two-way deal (h/t the Bulls on Twitter):
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Vs. Magic Game Day Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up the exhibition season tonight with a tipoff against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Wine and Gold are come in 1-2 and fresh off a 105-99 win over Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, their first win of the preseason..
ORLANDO, FL

