Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Related
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Chicago Bulls Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother To Two-Way Contract
Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, has had his training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls converted to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Sporting News
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash reveal preseason plan for boosting Ben Simmons back to All-Star status with Nets
Close your eyes and imagine the possibilities. On one end, Ben Simmons hounds an All-Star point guard before switching onto and locking down an All-Star swingman. As the shot clock winds down, he sniffs out a last-ditch action and rotates over to swat a shot off the backboard. Immediately, he grabs the ball and goes, flanked by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ben Simmons takes swipe at Giannis Antetokounmpo in interview
Giannis Antetokounmpo is catching a stray this week from another big name in the Eastern Conference. In an interview this week with Nick Friedell of ESPN, Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons spoke on his infamous reputation for being unable to shoot jumpers. While responding to that particular criticism of his game, Simmons got in a swipe at the Milwaukee star Antetokounmpo.
NBA・
CBS 58
How the 2023 NBA Draft could help the Bucks contend for a title this season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you haven't heard the name Victor Wembanyama yet -- enjoy it while you can. At just 18-years-old, the French phenom is already positioning Wembanyama to be alongside names like Kareem, LeBron, Jordan, and Giannis. He's a 7'4 power forward who is set to enter the NBA as a member of the 2023 NBA Draft but has had the attention of NBA general managers for years.Why? Take a look for yourself.
Knicks fall to Pacers in endgame meltdown
The New York Knicks were cruising to what was supposed to be their third straight win in the preseason. All they needed was to protect a 10-point lead midway through the final quarter. But they couldn’t. The Indiana Pacers came storming back to avenge their earlier loss in New...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Nets Loss, Winless Pre-Season
The Brooklyn Nets picked up their first win of the pre-season on Wednesday, and it came against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. With starters playing increased minutes on both sides, this was an important confidence booster for a Nets group that is still looking to get comfortable with each other, and a tough loss for Milwaukee who ends their pre-season winless.
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker
The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
Bulls make move that will catch Giannis Antetokounmpo’s eye
It’s official. The Chicago Bulls have signed Kostas Antetokounmpo to the team. Does this also mean that his big brother will be coming to Chicago in the near future?. The Bulls made the announcement on their official Twitter page following their decision to sign the 6-foot-10 power forward to a two-way deal (h/t the Bulls on Twitter):
Six national analysts size up the Miami Heat. And NBA, Heat media changes
Six network analysts sized up the Heat after last season’s 53-29 season and appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals:
CBS Sports
Milwaukee Bucks 2022-23 NBA preview: Will a change in defensive philosophy lead to another championship?
The Bucks' title defense ended in frustrating circumstances last season, as Khris Middleton was knocked out of the playoffs due to a knee injury and they blew a 3-2 lead to the Celtics in the second round. Had Middleton been healthy, many believe they would have beaten the Celtics, and perhaps gone back-to-back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Jordan Poole signs rookie contract extension with Warriors
The fourth-year Warriors guard has secured a four-year, $140 million rookie contract extension, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. Poole’s reps had been negotiating with the Warriors since their return from a Japan preseason trip.
Suns SG Devin Booker Sits at +2800 to Win NBA MVP
According to OddsSeeker, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is a plus 2800 to win the MVP Award.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons slows down Giannis Antetekounmpo in Nets’ first preseason win
It’s hard to put a stock on the Brooklyn Nets‘ 107-97 win in a high-profile preseason matchup against Eastern Conference rival Milwaukee Bucks. But it’s also hard not to get excited if you’re a Nets fan with the way Ben Simmons bounced back from a subpar play against Miami.
NBA power rankings: Bucks lead pack of contenders
Until Draymond Green decked teammate Jordan Poole and took a leave of absence from the defending champs, only two teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Vs. Magic Game Day Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up the exhibition season tonight with a tipoff against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Wine and Gold are come in 1-2 and fresh off a 105-99 win over Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, their first win of the preseason..
Nets film study: Ben Simmons makes big changes as offense flourishes in win over Bucks
The Brooklyn Nets got their first preseason win Wednesday night over the Milwaukee Bucks, 107-97. The Nets’ focus looked noticeably different from two losses last week with the team playing a fast-paced, physical brand of basketball. Ben Simmons turned in his best performance with the Nets thus far, posting...
Comments / 0