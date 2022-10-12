Read full article on original website
Related
Millions Granted to Expedite Affordable Housing Statewide
(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Commerce announced a third round of Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program grants that will help expedite construction of 1,102 affordable housing units in 12 counties statewide. The nearly $5 million in funding awarded to local governments can be used to pay for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs and waived connection fees for projects with affordable housing.
New Social Equity Pot License Program Begins in 2023
The Washington State Liquor Control and Cannabis Board (LCCB) announced they have reviewed and formally adopted their new social equity plan for handing out pot store licenses. Some 40 licenses will be awarded in 2023. Dating back to 2020, the LCCB requested the legislature create and pass legislation creating a...
nbcrightnow.com
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Incarcerated Natives gather for first powwow in three years
In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm. But most...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon has 62 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Oregon using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Does Crazy Law Prevent Washington From Preparing for Nuclear Attack?
Does Washington State Have A Law Making it Illegal To Prepare For A Nuclear Attack?. I was one of the kids that watched "The Day After" movie in 1983 and was totally terrified of a nuclear attack. If you grew up in Washington State as a kid, it was always in the back of your mind.
Chronicle
Washington Named Fourth-Most Politically Engaged State
Washington state has been named as the fourth-most politically engaged state in the U.S., according to a recent study by WalletHub, a personal finance website. According to the study, it is the state with the most civic engagement education and the most voter accessibility policies. The 2020 presidential election had...
Chronicle
Washington Lists the Cascade Red Fox as Endangered
About 6,000 feet up the south side of Mount Adams, wildlife biologist Jocelyn Akins stumbled upon droppings from a Cascade red fox. She found some more months later, thousands of feet below on the opposite side of the mountain. Tests revealed it was from the same fox. In her research...
Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?
I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Methow Valley News
Budrow challenges Hawley in county sheriff race
Please describe your professional experience, public service, and any other background relevant to this position. I have 38 years of law enforcement experience and have been chief of police for Twisp for 11-plus years. I was director of emergency management and chief of police for the Upper Skagit Tribe for eight-plus years. I had to rebuild both agencies.
Washington’s Most Stunning Lake is Worth the Drive From Tri-Cities
Washington's most stunning hike and swim are in the northern part of the state. Diablo Lake is a reservoir in the north Cascades that was created by the Diablo Dam. According to Wikipedia:. The lake holds rainbow, coastal cutthroat, brook, and the federally threatened bull trout. It is a popular...
ifiberone.com
Beverage distribution workers in Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and Omak actively picketing after going on strike
EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today. A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
Millions in Washington may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service
Have you seen pre-checked boxes when making an online purchase? You may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service according to new data.
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
Say It Ain’t Snow? National Weather Service Reveals Winter Forecast for Boise
Does anyone think that Idaho’s favorite weather meme is broken? Our state is notorious for having 12 seasons, but we’ve been stuck in the one that’s only supposed to last one week!. We’ll likely share this post again weeks from when we’re writing it, but right now...
Comments / 0