Okanogan County, WA

NEWStalk 870

Millions Granted to Expedite Affordable Housing Statewide

(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Commerce announced a third round of Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program grants that will help expedite construction of 1,102 affordable housing units in 12 counties statewide. The nearly $5 million in funding awarded to local governments can be used to pay for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs and waived connection fees for projects with affordable housing.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

New Social Equity Pot License Program Begins in 2023

The Washington State Liquor Control and Cannabis Board (LCCB) announced they have reviewed and formally adopted their new social equity plan for handing out pot store licenses. Some 40 licenses will be awarded in 2023. Dating back to 2020, the LCCB requested the legislature create and pass legislation creating a...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
Crosscut

Incarcerated Natives gather for first powwow in three years

In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm. But most...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Chronicle

Washington Named Fourth-Most Politically Engaged State

Washington state has been named as the fourth-most politically engaged state in the U.S., according to a recent study by WalletHub, a personal finance website. According to the study, it is the state with the most civic engagement education and the most voter accessibility policies. The 2020 presidential election had...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Lists the Cascade Red Fox as Endangered

About 6,000 feet up the south side of Mount Adams, wildlife biologist Jocelyn Akins stumbled upon droppings from a Cascade red fox. She found some more months later, thousands of feet below on the opposite side of the mountain. Tests revealed it was from the same fox. In her research...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?

I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
WASHINGTON STATE
Methow Valley News

Budrow challenges Hawley in county sheriff race

Please describe your professional experience, public service, and any other background relevant to this position. I have 38 years of law enforcement experience and have been chief of police for Twisp for 11-plus years. I was director of emergency management and chief of police for the Upper Skagit Tribe for eight-plus years. I had to rebuild both agencies.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
CHOTEAU, MT

