A federal judge said he wasn't convinced the parents who brought their kids to the Capitol riot wouldn't break the law again
Thomas and Dawn Munn were each sentenced to 14 days in jail, three years probation, and 90 days of home confinement.
Texas executes convicted killer who won religious rights case
Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Texas inmate at the center of a legal battle over religious rights of condemned prisoners in the United States was put to death on Wednesday for the 2004 stabbing murder of a convenience store clerk.
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
A rancher in eastern Washington has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after bilking two companies out of $244 million over several years in a "ghost cattle" scheme, according to court documents.
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Cops in Front of Teen Son Gets Harsh Prison Sentence
Kyle Young, the 38-year-old Iowan who admitted to assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his 16-year-old son tagged along, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Tuesday—one of the harshest sentences to stem from the riot. Young admitted to using a strobe light to disorient police, before throwing a large audio speaker at a line of officers. An investigation also revealed that Young, a HVAC worker, handed a stun gun to a fellow rioter who then shocked Officer Mike Fanone with it. Fanone said during Young’s sentencing that the assault, which preceded a heart attack, cost him his career. “What I hope you do with that time [in jail] is I hope you suffer,” he told Young. The sentence matched what federal prosecutors had requested as they argued the “barbaric” assault took place in a violent portion of the insurrection. Young’s defense argued that he was was he “injected” with lies about the 2020 election and was not in a proper state of mind.Read it at KCCI 8
Convicted DC-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s parole denied as board rules he’s still a risk
Virginia corrections officials have denied parole to convicted Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner shot and killed 10 people. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 people and wounded...
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
California mom Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking abduction, running away with ex-fling
Sherri Papini, the California mother who pleaded guilty to charges related to faking her abduction while hiding away with an ex-fling and then cashing victims’ assistance checks after she reemerged, was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison for her costly scheme. Papini, 39, was sentenced in a...
Remains of Virginia teen who vanished in 1975 identified through DNA testing
Police in Virginia identified the remains of a 17-year-old girl who disappeared nearly 50 years ago with the help of DNA testing, a scientific tool that has helped law enforcement solve dozens of cold case murders in recent years. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi," disappeared Feb. 8, 1975,...
‘I believe in second chances’: Youngest sniper survivor, 20 years after Lee Boyd Malvo shot him
For a 13-year-old boy, someone 17 seems much older. Twenty years later, Iran Brown and Lee Boyd Malvo are both men in their middle 30s: “Our lives are forever intertwined,” Brown told WTOP. “He’s the guy who tried to kill me.”. Brown, now 33, was shot...
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.The city agreed to...
Man Who Once Dressed As Adolf Hitler Sentenced For Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who also held a "secret" security clearance, was described by prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer.
Texas mother who sued the city of Fort Worth over violent 2016 arrest by police officer awarded $150,000 after lengthy legal battle
Fort Worth, Texas, agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig after she was arrested in 2016 after they called the police on her white neighbor, who she said choked her son for littering.
South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot
Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports. According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were...
Purported Trump supporter who claimed Antifa burned down his camper admits to staged attack, DOJ says
CNN — A Minnesota man who claimed Antifa set fire to his camper during the political unrest of 2020 because he had displayed a Trump campaign flag admitted to staging the event and committing insurance fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Denis Molla, age 30, of Minneapolis suburb Brooklyn...
COVID tax fraud: California man sentenced to 10 years for multimillion-dollar schemes
A California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for multimillion-dollar schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program and the Internal Revenue Service.
Prosecutors seek prison for rioter's attack on AP journalist
Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers during a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to sentence...
Texas Jail Warden and Twin Brother Accused of Shooting 2 Migrants, Killing 1
The warden of a federal jail for detained immigrants in West Texas and his twin brother were arrested after allegedly shooting at a group of undocumented migrants walking along a remote roadway on Tuesday, killing one, according to authorities.Shortly after he was arrested on a manslaughter charge, Michael Sheppard was fired from his position at Sierra Blanca’s privately run West Texas Detention Center, the San Antonio Express-News reported Thursday. A spokesperson told the newspaper that Sheppard had been “terminated due to an off-duty incident unrelated to his employment.”Sheppard’s brother, Mark Sheppard, also faces a manslaughter charge after the alleged shooting...
