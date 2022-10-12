ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Cops in Front of Teen Son Gets Harsh Prison Sentence

Kyle Young, the 38-year-old Iowan who admitted to assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his 16-year-old son tagged along, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Tuesday—one of the harshest sentences to stem from the riot. Young admitted to using a strobe light to disorient police, before throwing a large audio speaker at a line of officers. An investigation also revealed that Young, a HVAC worker, handed a stun gun to a fellow rioter who then shocked Officer Mike Fanone with it. Fanone said during Young’s sentencing that the assault, which preceded a heart attack, cost him his career. “What I hope you do with that time [in jail] is I hope you suffer,” he told Young. The sentence matched what federal prosecutors had requested as they argued the “barbaric” assault took place in a violent portion of the insurrection. Young’s defense argued that he was was he “injected” with lies about the 2020 election and was not in a proper state of mind.Read it at KCCI 8
The Independent

Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video

A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.The city agreed to...
WIS-TV

South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
SUMTER, SC
People

Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot

Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports. According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Texas Jail Warden and Twin Brother Accused of Shooting 2 Migrants, Killing 1

The warden of a federal jail for detained immigrants in West Texas and his twin brother were arrested after allegedly shooting at a group of undocumented migrants walking along a remote roadway on Tuesday, killing one, according to authorities.Shortly after he was arrested on a manslaughter charge, Michael Sheppard was fired from his position at Sierra Blanca’s privately run West Texas Detention Center, the San Antonio Express-News reported Thursday. A spokesperson told the newspaper that Sheppard had been “terminated due to an off-duty incident unrelated to his employment.”Sheppard’s brother, Mark Sheppard, also faces a manslaughter charge after the alleged shooting...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX

