Nick Saban makes strong statement about Tennessee ahead of matchup with Vols
The No. 6 Tennessee Vols are set for a massive showdown in Knoxville on Saturday against No. 3 Alabama. Earlier this week, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban sat down with ESPN’s Marty Smith to discuss the matchup with the Vols. Saban referred to Tennessee as one of the...
Nick Saban's Final Injury Update on Bryce Young Before Tennessee Game Day
The Alabama quarterback's status won't be determined until Saturday.
Alabama high school football scores: Live game updates, live streams from Week 9 (10/14/22)
Get the latest Alabama AHSAA football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 22 Kentucky-No. 16 Mississippi State
No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) looks to end a two-game skid, hosting No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) under the lights in Lexington. We've got all your score, game note and injury updates live from Kroger Field. PRE-GAME INFORMATION Kentucky is without its top wide receiver Tayvion ...
How to watch USC football vs. Utah: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds
Caleb Williams and the No. 7 USC Trojans hit the road for their biggest test of the season thus far against No. 20 Utah
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Texans rookie, Houston native Jalen Pitre has jersey number retired at alma mater Stafford HS
"I am Stafford," Pitre says he wants to be a role model for the upcoming talent inside the halls of Stafford High School.
Pelicans Trim Roster, Waive Four Players
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the team waived four players to trim the roster to 16 players with one under a two-way contract.
Can the word ‘tump’ save the South?
This is an opinion column. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary is like holy writ in my house, where gauntlets – preferably not gantlets, according to Merriam – are tossed with some force over disputed words and uses. But Merriam-Webster fails us, Alabama. So does the Oxford English Dictionary and Dictionary.com....
