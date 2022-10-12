ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
AL.com

Can the word ‘tump’ save the South?

This is an opinion column. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary is like holy writ in my house, where gauntlets – preferably not gantlets, according to Merriam – are tossed with some force over disputed words and uses. But Merriam-Webster fails us, Alabama. So does the Oxford English Dictionary and Dictionary.com....
