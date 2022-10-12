Inverness council candidates at political forum come out shaking hands and polite

Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Grogan insists he is not a ghost and will stay in BOCC race
Yes, Citrus County, there is a Paul Grogan. The elusive candidate has not campaigned, has been absent from public gatherings and has held a low profile while running for county commissioner in District 2.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ingoglia tells chamber audience he will fight for business
Republican Blaise Ingoglia told attendees at Friday’s Chamber of Commerce luncheon he intends to work hard for small businesses in Citrus County. “I know first-hand what the business community is going through, especially now,” said Ingoglia, chief executive officer for Hartland Homes in Spring Hill.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
villages-news.com
Fines looming at long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages
Fines are looming at a long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages. The home located at 923 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
Special meeting called over rejected Hillsborough transportation tax
A special meeting is scheduled for the Hillsborough County Commission on Thursday involving a rejected tax referendum.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Housing project in Floral City welcome
40-unit affordable housing planned. Research needed to define affordable housing in Citrus County. A plan has been shared that will see a 40-unit apartment complex built in Floral City, a lodging project identified as affordable housing by the developers. This is welcome news, not only for Floral City, but for Citrus County.
villages-news.com
Controversy over motocross park dominates Sumter County Commission meeting
A Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting turned into a courtroom Tuesday night as attorneys sparred over a special use permit requested for a motocross track. Commissioners denied the permit for the private track on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Garry Breeden casting the only vote not to reject it.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident has ‘major concerns’ regarding school tax referendum
Should the special one-mill property tax for schools be approved in November for the third time? This will be 12 years of increased taxpayer support at the end of the proposed four-year extension. I was an enthusiastic supporter of the first referendum (2014) and a moderate supporter of the second...
floridapolitics.com
Sheriffs in CD 15 offer backup for Laurel Lee
Chad Chronister, Grady Judd and Chris Nocco are all backing the GOP nominee. Republican congressional candidate and former judge Laurel Lee continues to focus on law and order on the campaign trail. Now, three Sheriffs in Florida’s 15th Congressional District are providing her with backup. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council approves US 19 closure for safer Christmas parade
Crystal River’s leaders agreed to close a mile-long stretch of U.S. 19 to help create a safer environment for the city’s next Christmas parade. City Council members voted 5-0 Monday evening, Oct. 10, to approve the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s permit to host a new route for its holiday outing on Dec. 3.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Commission clarifies evacuation options at latest meeting
BRONSON — The most recent Levy County Commission meeting opened with a moment of silence for the victims of Hurricane Ian as well as for the lives lost to cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Much of the discussion revolved around Hurricane Ian and its devastation of South...
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners approved a development off SW 95th Street with 200 townhomes and more than 200,000 square feet of commercial space and more homes could be coming up the road off SW 60th Avenue. “I’m petrified of the crime rate and the flooding cause they...
villages-news.com
Mold problem reported at home on Historic Side of The Villages
A mold problem has been reported at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home at 1637 W Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by the William Heasley Jr. Life Estate and Erica H. Miller.
Pasco County voters weigh renewal of penny sales tax
Pasco County's penny sales tax is up for renewal during the November 8 General Election.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County airboat captains assist North Port with city's Hurricane Ian rescues
Just hearing the question from Citrus County local Gary Bartell Jr. raised Adam Inlow’s spirits as the North Port Fire Rescue firefighter of 18 years was trying to save his hometown city from Hurricane Ian’s deadly wrath.
Citrus County Chronicle
Habitat for Humanity dedicates first two homes in Citrus Springs development
Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County hosted a pair of home dedications Saturday, Oct. 8, for the first two houses at its Habitat for Citrus Springs development. For information about home ownership or how to volunteer, call 352-563-2744 or visit https://www.habitatcc.org/index.php.
hernandosun.com
Brooksville Outdoor Conservation Alliance formed
Introducing to all of you, my wonderful friends, the new Brooksville Outdoor Conservation Alliance!. This started, as a few ladies, Michelle Payne, Courtney Volberg and Tammy Hinkle, decided to host a squirrel hunt to give kids something to do, which blew up into the most widely successful squirrel hunt in the history of squirrel hunts…. Well, in Brooksville, anyway.
Citrus County Chronicle
Local charities get in on Inverness Country Jam
The first Inverness Country Jam is partnering with some local charitable organizations to sell VIP tickets to the October event. The VIP tickets are for a single day of the three-day Sunny Cooter music festival and will not be sold on the event’s website https://invernesscountryjam.com.
WCJB
State Surgeon General announces funds for program for drug addiction
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - State surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced funding and resources for a drug addiction program called “Core” or Coordinated Opioid Recovery, is a program meant to help prevent overdose deaths. Ladapo was joined by health care professionals for a press conference at the Department...
WCJB
Florida Surgeon General announces opioid funding Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Surgeon General is holding a press conference in Marion County to announce opioid recovery funds amid controversy over COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by the University of Florida, is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program. The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
