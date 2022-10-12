Inverness council candidates at political forum come out shaking hands and polite

Introducing to all of you, my wonderful friends, the new Brooksville Outdoor Conservation Alliance!. This started, as a few ladies, Michelle Payne, Courtney Volberg and Tammy Hinkle, decided to host a squirrel hunt to give kids something to do, which blew up into the most widely successful squirrel hunt in the history of squirrel hunts…. Well, in Brooksville, anyway.

