TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Worlds of Work Expo (WOW) is back just as its organizers intended, in person. It was called off two years ago and then held virtually last year because of COVID-19. It starts Thursday morning, Oct. 13, at Shelton State Community College. Tents have been set up where kids can visit stations that represent 11 different “worlds of work,” which are types of jobs available to them in West Alabama. Exhibits at WOW are hands-on. Students will be able to see things like welding, medical equipment and more.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO