Alabama at Tennessee Showdown the Hottest Ticket in College Football
Ticket prices to see the 2022 edition of the Third Saturday in October rivalry went through the roof after UT defeated Florida.
Mental mistakes have Alabama trailing Tennessee at halftime
Tennessee fans enjoyed the first half of Alabama versus the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mental mistakes have the Crimson Tide trailing 20-28 at halftime. Alabama had 10 penalties and lost a fumble. Bryce Young started the matchup for Alabama. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 205 yards and a...
ESPN’s Lee Corso picks Tennessee to upset Alabama
Lee Corso completed national media’s love affair with Tennessee on ESPN’s College GameDay. He put on the Tennessee headgear as he is taking the Volunteers to upset Alabama. CBS has the call for the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry at 2:30 p.m. CT today from Neyland Stadium in...
Tennessee fans poke fun at Nick Saban with ‘Can’t Afford Our Hooker’ sign
Tennessee fans took one final jab at Nick Saban before kickoff against Alabama. Fans held a sign that read “Saban can’t afford our Hooker.” Hendon Hooker looks to lead the Volunteers to its first victory over Alabama in 16 tries. The Crimson Tide is trying to keep the streak going. Neyland Stadium is rocking for this matchup.
Nick Saban says Alabama ‘is ready to execute its plan’ against Tennessee
He provided updates on quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Jaylen Moody, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban looked excited to discuss how the players responded in practice for Tennessee on Thursday during his radio show. Tennessee has not beaten Alabama since Saban became the head coach in 2007. Eric Ainge...
5-Star Alabama commits set to square off
Mill Creek and Buford will square off in a battle of the unbeatens Friday, and a pair of Alabama commits will collide in this highly-anticipated matchup. Caleb Downs and Mill Creek will travel to Buford to take on Justice Haynes and the Wolves Friday. Haynes and Downs are both verbally committed to Alabama, and both garner a five-star rating.
The “Bama Elite” podcast crew breaks down Bryce Young, Alabama-Tennessee matchup
The Alabama-Tennessee matchup feels like a rivalry game again this season. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have won the last 15 meetings against the Volunteers since 2007, but Tennessee fans and national media feel different about Saturday’s game. Several media pundits have the Vols upsetting the Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance and CBS has the call on the matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Alabama fan gives her analysis and prediction on Tennessee via TikTok
If one is looking at national media to predict the winner for Saturday between Alabama and Tennessee, the Crimson Tide should not travel to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Several pundits have the Volunteers upsetting the Tide. An Alabama fan decided to use TikTok to break down the rivalry matchup....
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
Georgia Tech hires Alabama’s J Batt for its new athletic director
A pivotal person behind the University of Alabama’s success in athletics is on the move. According to reports, Georgia Tech has hired J Batt of the Crimson Tide to be its new athletic director. Batt has served as Alabama’s executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer since 2017. He has overseen Crimson Tide Foundation, the ticket office, TIDE PRIDE, event management, facilities, grounds, and many other projects.
Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young during radio show
With just two days to go until Alabama kicks off against Tennessee, the status of the Crimson Tide’s quarterback remains in question. Head coach Nick Saban spoke about Bryce Young during his weekly radio show as he provided the latest update on the status of the Heisman Trophy winner.
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
