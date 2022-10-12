ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Mental mistakes have Alabama trailing Tennessee at halftime

Tennessee fans enjoyed the first half of Alabama versus the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mental mistakes have the Crimson Tide trailing 20-28 at halftime. Alabama had 10 penalties and lost a fumble. Bryce Young started the matchup for Alabama. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 205 yards and a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

ESPN’s Lee Corso picks Tennessee to upset Alabama

Lee Corso completed national media’s love affair with Tennessee on ESPN’s College GameDay. He put on the Tennessee headgear as he is taking the Volunteers to upset Alabama. CBS has the call for the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry at 2:30 p.m. CT today from Neyland Stadium in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Tennessee fans poke fun at Nick Saban with ‘Can’t Afford Our Hooker’ sign

Tennessee fans took one final jab at Nick Saban before kickoff against Alabama. Fans held a sign that read “Saban can’t afford our Hooker.” Hendon Hooker looks to lead the Volunteers to its first victory over Alabama in 16 tries. The Crimson Tide is trying to keep the streak going. Neyland Stadium is rocking for this matchup.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tuscaloosa, AL
Knoxville, TN
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tennessee Football
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star Alabama commits set to square off

Mill Creek and Buford will square off in a battle of the unbeatens Friday, and a pair of Alabama commits will collide in this highly-anticipated matchup. Caleb Downs and Mill Creek will travel to Buford to take on Justice Haynes and the Wolves Friday. Haynes and Downs are both verbally committed to Alabama, and both garner a five-star rating.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

The “Bama Elite” podcast crew breaks down Bryce Young, Alabama-Tennessee matchup

The Alabama-Tennessee matchup feels like a rivalry game again this season. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have won the last 15 meetings against the Volunteers since 2007, but Tennessee fans and national media feel different about Saturday’s game. Several media pundits have the Vols upsetting the Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance and CBS has the call on the matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fan gives her analysis and prediction on Tennessee via TikTok

If one is looking at national media to predict the winner for Saturday between Alabama and Tennessee, the Crimson Tide should not travel to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Several pundits have the Volunteers upsetting the Tide. An Alabama fan decided to use TikTok to break down the rivalry matchup....
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week

No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Georgia Tech hires Alabama’s J Batt for its new athletic director

A pivotal person behind the University of Alabama’s success in athletics is on the move. According to reports, Georgia Tech has hired J Batt of the Crimson Tide to be its new athletic director. Batt has served as Alabama’s executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer since 2017. He has overseen Crimson Tide Foundation, the ticket office, TIDE PRIDE, event management, facilities, grounds, and many other projects.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young during radio show

With just two days to go until Alabama kicks off against Tennessee, the status of the Crimson Tide’s quarterback remains in question. Head coach Nick Saban spoke about Bryce Young during his weekly radio show as he provided the latest update on the status of the Heisman Trophy winner.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Worlds of Work returns to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Worlds of Work Expo (WOW) is back just as its organizers intended, in person. It was called off two years ago and then held virtually last year because of COVID-19. It starts Thursday morning, Oct. 13, at Shelton State Community College. Tents have been set up where kids can visit stations that represent 11 different “worlds of work,” which are types of jobs available to them in West Alabama. Exhibits at WOW are hands-on. Students will be able to see things like welding, medical equipment and more.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Fatal crash claims the life of a teenager

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — ALEA investigates a fatal car crash Wednesday that claimed the life of a teenager. Officials said a Honda Accord was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe at 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 43 near mile marker 139. A 13-year-old was a passenger in the Honda and...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
wbrc.com

Social Security recipients will see largest increase since 1981

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those of you receiving social security checks, good news for you. The Social Security Administration has announced plans to add more money to your monthly checks and we’re talking about a sizeable increase. You’ll begin to see a fatter social security check starting in January...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

