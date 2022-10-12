Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
powerofpositivity.com
11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage
A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
psychologytoday.com
Sociosexuality and Relationships
Sociosexuality examines the willingness to engage in sex in the absence of affectional bonds or emotional involvement. Those who are unrestricted in their sociosexuality place greater importance on attractiveness and social visibility attributes. Knowing one's sociosexuality may be important, as relationship-related behaviors are tied to this construct. Sociosexuality. Sociosexuality examines...
psychologytoday.com
Is the World Ready for a Nonsexual Revolution?
There has been much ado about people who are voluntarily or involuntarily celibate. There's a case to be made for not defining yourself in terms of the frequency, absence, or direction of your sexual behaviors. People who are less concerned with mating motives are less depressed and less anxious. Note:...
Practicing radical honesty may help struggling couples
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have been dishonest in most of my relationships. It was always out of fear: Fear of being rejected, fear of being hurt, or just general anxiety about the future.
My boring marriage made me think about what I really want out of life
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Within the carefully cultivated walls of my marriage on any given day, there are many things left unsaid, undone, and blatantly disheveled.
psychologytoday.com
The Third Party that Every Marriage Needs
One single person can’t possibly fill and meet all your needs. We need something or someone to fill missing needs. That someone or something who is not our partner is called The Third. You can use The Third in a generative way or in a destructive way. It is...
Washington Examiner
Religious people changing beliefs based on politics: Study
People in the United States are increasingly using their political views to inform their religious beliefs, with 25% of adults saying they’ve considered leaving their religion because of disagreements with their political affiliation. This notion of “church shopping” has become more common over the last several years as more...
The Power of Faith
As I grow older and wiser, Ive come to realize two things, 1. you can't do it alone and 2. believe in something or fall for anything. There is something powerful about having faith. Faith in God, faith in yourself, faith in your partner/spouse, faith in your kids, faith in your friends, faith in strangers, you get the point. Life has a way of throwing curve balls at you. Curve balls that you could and never would see coming. I grew up away from my father but by God's grace and blessing, with a very strong mother. Honestly, I thank God for my father every day. Even in his absence he taught me so many lesson's. In the seven years he was with me, he gave me one of the greatest gifts. Every morning at 6am, we had a family huddle. Around at that table we would pray. We would pray about the day ahead. We would pray about the week ahead, and the life ahead. "Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6. There is something so true about those words. Whether your faith is in God, yourself or something else, there is something that gives you strength when all else fails when you have faith. If you have a morning ritual, meditation "namaste" or deep thought, you are setting your intention out there into the universe and this is one of the greatest gift you can give to yourself. Have a morning routine, that allows you to set your day off right.
For some couples, divorce is not a relationship failure
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend’s parents were the longest-married couple at their twenty-year reunion. They married four months after graduation and were the only couple still together from their graduating class.
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
As Long COVID wreaks havoc on people and the workforce, experts call for more support
In April 2020, Anna VanderLaan, a health care worker in Wyoming outside Grand Rapids, began feeling symptoms of COVID-19 while at work. The next day she tested positive for the virus, and within five days she was in intensive care on a ventilator. After six weeks and a tracheostomy that allowed her to be taken […] The post As Long COVID wreaks havoc on people and the workforce, experts call for more support appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OPINION: With rise in kids’ anxiety, it’s time to rethink parenting
Shefali Tsabary, an expert in family dynamics, advocates for conscious parenting to create a greater emotional connection between parents and children.
Psych Centra
Loss of Faith: What to Do When You Feel Like You’re Losing It
Losing your faith can be painful — but the experience can strengthen your convictions and revitalize your spiritual life. Whether it’s in a higher power, humanity, or yourself, faith can bring your life meaning. So, losing your faith can be a painful and difficult experience. It’s natural and...
Opinion: Seemingly “Perfect” Couples Break-Up All The Time
Back when I was in college my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”
Is Marriage a Necessity?
Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.
