The Extra Point: Revisiting the 2021 Alabama-Tennessee Game

By Blake Byler
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

Alabama won last year's game by a wide margin, but the game itself was closer than the score indicated.

Throughout the 15 games in a row that Alabama has won in the Third Saturday in October rivalry there have been a few close games, but a whole lot of blowouts.

This season's edition has all the makings of a classic, with No. 3 Alabama traveling to Knoxville to take on No. 6 Tennessee in the first undefeated matchup between these teams this century.

The Volunteers are led by star quarterback Hendon Hooker, and while many are anxious to see how the Alabama defense fares against him, many forget he played against Alabama a year ago in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

In that game, Alabama ended up winning by a final score of 52-24, but the game was truly much closer than that score indicates.

Entering the fourth quarter, Alabama held just a 24-17 lead. The Crimson Tide scored at the beginning of the quarter to stretch the lead to 14, but Hooker struck back immediately with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman to cut the lead back down to one touchdown again.

Alabama ended up scoring three more touchdowns down the stretch, but the victory wasn't without a few nervous minutes in the fourth quarter for Alabama fans.

Hooker was 19-of-28 for 282 yards passing in the game, including three touchdowns and one interception. Tillman, who is the best receiver on this year's Tennessee team, was excellent with seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown.

The connection between Hooker and Tillman will be key for the Volunteers on Saturday, and this Tennessee offense ranks significantly better than it did a season ago. It will be interesting to see how differently Hooker performs in front of a home crowd in Neyland Stadium as opposed to the hostile crowd in Tuscaloosa last year.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Joey Blackwell discuss last season's Alabama-Tennessee game and what Alabama could possibly replicate.

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

