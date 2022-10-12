LOGAN — Cree Taylor will serve as the first special assistant to the dean for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences. This new position in the college will see Taylor advise the CHaSS Dean’s Office on DEI issues and initiatives, serve as a liaison between the college and the university on DEI programs and proposals, and organize events, including the annual USU Juneteenth celebration.

