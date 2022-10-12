Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
usu.edu
USU Eastern Honors Legacy Dinner Award Recipients
Utah State University Eastern honored esteemed community partners, alumni and former staff at its Legacy Dinner on Oct. 6. The ceremony took place at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center at USU Eastern in Price, and other USU leaders — including President Noelle E. Cockett and Matt White, the university’s vice president for advancement.
usu.edu
Snacking Students: USU Nutrition, Dietetics, and Food Sciences Students Host Healthy Food Demo
Utah State Today regularly highlights work created by the talented student journalists at Utah State University. The following story was published on AggieTVNews prior to its inclusion in Utah State Today. USU Student Journalist Katie Varga shows how USU’s Nutrition, Dietetics, and Food Sciences (NDFS) students are helping their fellow...
usu.edu
CHaSS Appoints Inaugural DEI Assistant to the Dean
LOGAN — Cree Taylor will serve as the first special assistant to the dean for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences. This new position in the college will see Taylor advise the CHaSS Dean’s Office on DEI issues and initiatives, serve as a liaison between the college and the university on DEI programs and proposals, and organize events, including the annual USU Juneteenth celebration.
usu.edu
USU Names Interim VP for Student Affairs
Utah State University President Noelle E. Cockett has named Eric Olsen as the interim vice president for student affairs, effective Oct. 13, 2022. Eric Olsen has served as the associate vice president for student affairs since 2009. Olsen will serve in the role until the completion of a national search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usu.edu
'Promising Options': USU Researcher Investigating Water Conservation Methods for Great Salt Lake
In August, the Great Salt Lake State Park’s marina was closed due to low water levels. In late September, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Saltair Lake Elevation Gage could “no longer measure accurate water levels” for that same reason. These are both symptoms of the continued drying out of the Great Salt Lake, which also hit a record-low back in July.
Comments / 0