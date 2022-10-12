ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USU Eastern Honors Legacy Dinner Award Recipients

Utah State University Eastern honored esteemed community partners, alumni and former staff at its Legacy Dinner on Oct. 6. The ceremony took place at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center at USU Eastern in Price, and other USU leaders — including President Noelle E. Cockett and Matt White, the university’s vice president for advancement.
PRICE, UT
usu.edu

CHaSS Appoints Inaugural DEI Assistant to the Dean

LOGAN — Cree Taylor will serve as the first special assistant to the dean for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences. This new position in the college will see Taylor advise the CHaSS Dean’s Office on DEI issues and initiatives, serve as a liaison between the college and the university on DEI programs and proposals, and organize events, including the annual USU Juneteenth celebration.
LOGAN, UT
usu.edu

USU Names Interim VP for Student Affairs

Utah State University President Noelle E. Cockett has named Eric Olsen as the interim vice president for student affairs, effective Oct. 13, 2022. Eric Olsen has served as the associate vice president for student affairs since 2009. Olsen will serve in the role until the completion of a national search...
LOGAN, UT
