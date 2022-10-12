ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Roll Call Online

Buchanan touts business success in bid for Ways and Means slot

This is the last in a series of profiles on the three candidates for the top GOP position on House Ways and Means. Part one can be seen here; part two is here. Rep. Vern Buchanan is pitching a sharp pro-business focus if he wins the top Republican spot on the House Ways and Means Committee, emphasizing his personal experience navigating the tax code as he grew printing and car dealership businesses.
Roll Call Online

House panel votes to subpoena Trump over Jan. 6 attack

A House select committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, seeking testimony from the former president in what members called his effort to overturn the 2020 election results that resulted in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The unanimous vote came at the close of the panel’s...
Roll Call Online

House Jan. 6 panel prepares to send probe to Justice Department

Members of a House select committee, nearing the end of an investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, are planning how the Justice Department can further the sprawling congressional probe they say turned up evidence of crimes. The panel put a high-profile flourish on its investigation with a subpoena...
Roll Call Online

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy discharged from hospital

Vermont Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, the Senate's president pro tempore and Appropriations Committee chairman, was discharged from a Washington-area hospital Friday after spending a night for "tests and observation," his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Leahy, who is retiring at the end of the current Congress, was admitted...
Roll Call Online

Leahy hospitalized, expected to remain overnight

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, the Senate president pro tempore and Appropriations chairman, was hospitalized after not feeling well Thursday night, according to his office. The 82-year-old Vermont Democrat was at his home in McLean, Va., when he started not feeling well and was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and is expected to remain overnight for observation, his office said. They did not specify what tests were administered.
Roll Call Online

At the Races: Spoiler alert

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Recent polls in several Senate battlegrounds point to the possibility of spoilers affecting the battle for control...
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court rejects Trump request on Mar-a-Lago search

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined Donald Trump’s request to have the justices intervene in a dispute with the Justice Department over documents marked as classified that were seized at Mar-a-Lago in August. Justice Clarence Thomas had referred the former president’s appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
TheDailyBeast

How Trump Vanquished One-Time Conservative Contenders

News that Ben Sasse would likely be leaving the U.S. Senate to become president of the University of Florida has aroused varied commentary—most of it critical of Sasse. But one take has probably been underrated—Sasse’s exodus is merely the latest example of how Trump has vanquished an entire generation of once-promising young conservative stars from politics.Think about it. When Donald Trump came down that escalator in 2015, the Republican Party was about to field what was then seen as an impressive and diverse array of future young conservative stars. The names included Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, Sen. Marco Rubio, Wisconsin...
Roll Call Online

Venezuelan initiative restricts asylum, immigrant advocates say

Human rights advocates slammed the Biden administration’s new initiative aimed at reducing migration from Venezuela to the southwest border, claiming the program hurts more vulnerable migrants and ignores U.S. asylum obligations. Under the initiative, part of a bilateral deal with the Mexican government announced Wednesday evening, Mexico agreed to...
