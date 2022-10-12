Read full article on original website
Merrick, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sun Prairie East competes at girls tennis state tournament
The 2022 season was a historic one for the Sun Prairie East girls tennis program. It was the first time the Cardinals were represented at the WIAA girls tennis state tournament with two separate entries. Junior Annalise Yang competed for Sun Prairie East in the singles bracket and the combination of senior Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster took on the doubles bracket from on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. ...
