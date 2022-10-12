Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge Tex-Mex restaurant marks six decades in business
Serving old school Tex-Mex from unassuming digs on Airline Highway, El Rio Grande Restaurant marks its 60th anniversary this Monday, a notable accomplishment amid Baton Rouge’s ever expanding culinary landscape. Known for homemade enchiladas and tamales, and secret menu items ordered by die-hard fans, the restaurant was founded by...
SU homecoming: Everything you need to know for ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jags have a week of festivities planned for their ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’ homecoming during the week of October 16-23. SUNDAY’S EVENTS:. ROAD CLOSURE: Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. from 2-8 p.m. Sounds of Praise Ecumenical...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Hilton turns tunnel made famous by Huey Long into upscale entertainment space
Guests who wander beyond the neon sign that reads “The Tunnel” and into the basement at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center now find themselves face-to-face with a unique part of Louisiana history previously closed to visitors. Though built as a practical way to connect two hotels—The Heidelberg...
theadvocate.com
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
wgno.com
You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause
HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
26th Annual Boo at the Zoo kicks off at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo Saturday, October 22 through Sunday, October 30. According to officials, the zoo will have thousands of mini pumpkins flooding the pavilion area provided by the Capital City Produce Pumpkin Patch. Children ages 12 and under will be invited to take one free mini pumpkin.
Gonzales Christmas Parade bans music on floats, vehicles
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Leaders have banned music from being played on floats and vehicles during the 2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade. The announcement was made by the Jambalaya Festival Association. Organizers said the parade is family oriented and that action will be taken against anyone who refuses to follow the...
Never Put Your Hat on a Bed
For years people, especially here in Acadiana, have considered placing a hat on a bed to be unlucky. Throughout history, many believed it would bring everything from bad luck to death.
cenlanow.com
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shoulder to shoulder, friends and family comforted each other at the JoVonté Barber memorial. Barber died last weekend after being shot near his car. The student union at Southern University was full of emotions as they released their balloons for Mrs. Barber’s only...
an17.com
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The City of Donaldsonville will hold the annual breast cancer and domestic violence awareness event from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 21 at city hall. For more information, contact Lee Melancon at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Senior Soc Hop scheduled. The Garney Gautreau Senior Soc Hop will be Oct. 21 at the Ascension Gym in...
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - You’ll find treasure hunters like Patrick Ford along the banks of the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992, with treasure hunters like Ford scouring the lower levee looking for trinkets that might have washed downriver. Ford said...
theadvocate.com
What restaurant serves the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? Tell us here.
Louisiana thermometers have dipped below 70, even fleetingly — so you know what that means. It's gumbo time!. We're looking for the best gumbo in Baton Rouge and would like your input. Vote for one of the following or write-in your choice.
wbrz.com
New Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar location coming to Central
CENTRAL - A local favorite Baton Rouge-born restaurant is planning its next location in Central along Sullivan Road. Walk On's Bistreax and Bar has several locations in and around the capital area, with its very first restaurant on the corner of Burbank and Nicholson Drives. In the almost 20 years since the first location was established, the chain has extended along the Gulf coast and into the rest of the southeast U.S..
225batonrouge.com
Downtown parking kiosk installation begins
A contractor has begun installing new parking kiosks in downtown Baton Rouge as part of the process of replacing the city’s antiquated meters. However, it could be the end of the year or early next year before the new parking system is operational, city-parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong says by email.
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is being built near the West Lee-Burbank intersection
A new Wendy's is under construction near the intersection of West Lee and Burbank drives. The restaurant at 651 Frogmore is being developed by Haza Foods, the Houston-based company that has 15 Wendy's restaurants in metro Baton Rouge. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and...
wbrz.com
BRPD staying quiet about Allie Rice murder investigation; family still waiting for answers
BATON ROUGE - A month into the murder investigation of 21-year-old Allie Rice, and there are still more questions than answers. “We’re basically sitting, waiting patiently for anything we can grasp on to right now," said Paul Rice, Allie's father. Paul Rice told WBRZ Friday afternoon that he still...
theadvocate.com
Historic Catfish Town buildings up for sale, $5 million asking price
The family that owns two Catfish Town buildings that are part of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino complex has put the property up for sale with an asking price of $5 million. The Beauregard Building, which is 48,000 square feet, and the Shucks on the Levee building, which is 7,000 square feet, have received significant interest from investors, said Larry Dietz of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Dietz is marketing the property on behalf of the owners, Cohn Realty Company.
