Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge Tex-Mex restaurant marks six decades in business

Serving old school Tex-Mex from unassuming digs on Airline Highway, El Rio Grande Restaurant marks its 60th anniversary this Monday, a notable accomplishment amid Baton Rouge’s ever expanding culinary landscape. Known for homemade enchiladas and tamales, and secret menu items ordered by die-hard fans, the restaurant was founded by...
theadvocate.com

Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.

Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
wgno.com

You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause

HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
WAFB

26th Annual Boo at the Zoo kicks off at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo Saturday, October 22 through Sunday, October 30. According to officials, the zoo will have thousands of mini pumpkins flooding the pavilion area provided by the Capital City Produce Pumpkin Patch. Children ages 12 and under will be invited to take one free mini pumpkin.
WAFB

Gonzales Christmas Parade bans music on floats, vehicles

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Leaders have banned music from being played on floats and vehicles during the 2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade. The announcement was made by the Jambalaya Festival Association. Organizers said the parade is family oriented and that action will be taken against anyone who refuses to follow the...
99.9 KTDY

Never Put Your Hat on a Bed

For years people, especially here in Acadiana, have considered placing a hat on a bed to be unlucky. Throughout history, many believed it would bring everything from bad luck to death.
cenlanow.com

Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shoulder to shoulder, friends and family comforted each other at the JoVonté Barber memorial. Barber died last weekend after being shot near his car. The student union at Southern University was full of emotions as they released their balloons for Mrs. Barber’s only...
an17.com

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The City of Donaldsonville will hold the annual breast cancer and domestic violence awareness event from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 21 at city hall. For more information, contact Lee Melancon at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Senior Soc Hop scheduled. The Garney Gautreau Senior Soc Hop will be Oct. 21 at the Ascension Gym in...
WAFB

Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
wbrz.com

New Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar location coming to Central

CENTRAL - A local favorite Baton Rouge-born restaurant is planning its next location in Central along Sullivan Road. Walk On's Bistreax and Bar has several locations in and around the capital area, with its very first restaurant on the corner of Burbank and Nicholson Drives. In the almost 20 years since the first location was established, the chain has extended along the Gulf coast and into the rest of the southeast U.S..
225batonrouge.com

Downtown parking kiosk installation begins

A contractor has begun installing new parking kiosks in downtown Baton Rouge as part of the process of replacing the city’s antiquated meters. However, it could be the end of the year or early next year before the new parking system is operational, city-parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong says by email.
theadvocate.com

Historic Catfish Town buildings up for sale, $5 million asking price

The family that owns two Catfish Town buildings that are part of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino complex has put the property up for sale with an asking price of $5 million. The Beauregard Building, which is 48,000 square feet, and the Shucks on the Levee building, which is 7,000 square feet, have received significant interest from investors, said Larry Dietz of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Dietz is marketing the property on behalf of the owners, Cohn Realty Company.
