Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwmissouri.edu
Visiting Writers Series to feature married award-winning writers
Northwest Missouri State University’s 2022-23 Visiting Writers Series continues Thursday, Oct. 27, with a night of readings by a Colorado-based couple. The event featuring Matthew Cooperman and Aby Kaupang begins at 7 p.m. in the J.W. Jones Student Union Living Room. It is free and open to the public.
nwmissouri.edu
Northwest, Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville accepting entries for juried art exhibition
Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts are accepting submissions for a fall/winter 2022 juried art exhibition. “Art of Healing Galleries,” a collaborative partnership that Mosaic and Northwest began last year, represents an integration of the power of art with medicine. The...
nwmissouri.edu
Northwest invites families to trick-or-treating in residence halls
Area children and their families are invited to trick-or-treat in Northwest Missouri State University residence halls from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Families should begin at Hudson and Perrin Halls, located on University Drive just north of the campus’ main entrance on Fourth Street, or The Station, located on Northwest Drive adjacent to the high-rise residence halls, to receive maps and listings of participating residential rooms.
nwmissouri.edu
Northwest announces Homecoming parade road, lot closures
Northwest Missouri State University’s Police Department is reminding the campus community that it closes select roads during the University’s Homecoming parade to ensure the safety of visitors and parade participants. The Homecoming parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the corner of Ray and College Avenue....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
algonaradio.com
Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri
–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
Tanker turnover closes I-29 in far northwestern Missouri
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the southbound lanes on I-29 at the accident site have been opened. Interstate 29 in far northwestern Missouri has been closed as hazardous material is cleared from the highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed I-29 from mile marker 99 to mile marker...
kmaland.com
Atchison County wreck injures 1
(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Bicyclist injured after being struck by truck west of Hopkins
An adult on a bicycle was injured when he was hit by a truck in northwest Missouri’s Nodaway County. Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Mozier of Maitland received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville. The truck driver was 40-year-old James Tompkins of Clearmont. The accident...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bond Modifications Denied For Country Club Man Charged With Making a Terrorist Threat
A Country Club man charged with making a terrorist threat in Andrew County will appear in court next month for a case review. Court documents say Guy Garrett Johnson faces a felony charge of first-degree making a terrorist threat. Records list that charge from August 21. Johnson is in custody...
2 injured after Buchanan County rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
northwestmoinfo.com
Five Injured in Rollover Accident on I-35 Near Winston
A one-vehicle accident in Daviess County overnight sent the driver and four passengers to the hospital, two with serious injuries. The accident occurred as 30-year old Whittemore, Iowa resident was driving northbound on I-35 in Daviess County around 11 pm. The vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway into the median. The investigating trooper says the driver overcorrected, bringing the vehicle back to the roadway where it started to overturn. Three of the five occupants were ejected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
kttn.com
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has jury trial scheduled
A jury trial has been scheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. A two-day trial is scheduled for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall in Livingston County on November 29th and 30th. A pretrial conference...
kttn.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash south of King City
One person was injured in a DeKalb County two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon four miles south of King City. Fifty-six-year-old Tim Walters of King City received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of another vehicle was listed as a 17-year-old boy from Union Star who wasn’t hurt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Car Accident Leaves Three With Minor Injuries
A two vehicle accident Thursday morning on Interstate 29 left three people with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. According to the accident report, a 2020 Ford Explorer being driven by 64-year-old Country Club resident Marvin E. Chrisman had slowed in traffic on I-29 just before 8 A.M. Thursday. That’s when a 2016 Chevy Malibu being driven by 39-year-old Savannah resident Donald L. Lawrence failed to slow and struck the rear end of the Chrisman vehicle.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County
A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
kttn.com
17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility. He has...
Comments / 0