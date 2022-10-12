Parents await CDC recommendation to schedule omicron booster for kids

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The FDA has authorized the omicron booster for kids 5 years old and up, however, parents will not be able to schedule appointments until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given its recommendation.

To answer your questions, KCBS Radio news anchors Melissa Culross and Eric Thomas spoke with Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, on " Ask An Expert "

