Oil Field Fire In South Uintah County Under Investigation
Fire crews responded to an oil field fire in south Uintah County on Thursday. Naples Fire Chief Brett Reynolds shares that at 6:13am, Naples Fire was paged to a report of two gas separators on fire 2 miles south of the Mountain Fuel Bridge south of Vernal. “Upon arriving we found a small building attached to the separators had exploded, completely destroying the building,” explains Reynolds. “Thankfully nobody was at the location when it occurred and there were no injuries. The employees of the company who owns the location worked in an appropriate and professional manner to shut off all the gas flowing to the location and the remaining fire was quickly extinguished.” The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No motive yet in the Apparent Murder-Suicide in Uintah County.
Roosevelt City Getting Ready for Autumn Fest
The Roosevelt Arts, Parks, and Recreation Committee will be presenting a wonderful fall activity, the Autumn Fest on October 22nd. There will be a car show, a pie contest, a chili contest, and a biggest pumpkin contest. So all those who grow impressive pumpkins or have an amazing pie or chili recipe, it is your time to shine. Call Vanessa Oakes at 435-315-8414 to sign up. Vanessa is also the person to contact if you want to be a vendor at the event (only $20 dollars for a space). Judging for the pumpkin contest starts at 5pm and pie and chili contest judging will begin at 6pm that Saturday. The car show goes from 3pm to 6pm and the Trunk or Treat is from 6pm to 9pm. To be part of the car show, text Chopper at 801-455-3219.
Two Males With Gunshot Wounds In Extremely Critical Condition
Little information has been released on a reported shooting that took place in Maeser yesterday. “Just after 8:00am on Thursday morning, Uintah County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Sun Ridge subdivision in Maeser on the report of a shooting,” shares the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. “When deputies arrived, they found two adult males on scene that had sustained gunshot wounds. The two males were transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.” As of Thursday night, no additional information had been released though the Sheriff’s Office shared that the incident is under investigation and there is no threat to the public.
Dinosaurland During Fall Break
Have you had some fun with Dinosaurlands Passport to Summer activities? Well Dinosaurland has now come up with a checklist of fun things to do for fall break. Complete 10 of the 15 activities on the checklist to be entered to win a $100 dollar gift card from one of the following places: Basin Sports, Little Sweet Pea, 4 Brothers Pizza, Grandma Dots, or The Country Bear. Some of the activities include visiting Hotel Vernal Haunt, attend Dinocon, go play at the park, visit a mural, watch a Halloween movie and do a fall art project. Share photos of your fall fun on Facebook with the hashtag #dinosaurlandfallbreak22. To enter the contest, get the activities for fall break checklist and submit it to visitdinosaurland@gmail.com or drop it off at the tourism office.The checklist needs to be submitted by October 18th and winners will be announced October 19th.
