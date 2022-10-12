Have you had some fun with Dinosaurlands Passport to Summer activities? Well Dinosaurland has now come up with a checklist of fun things to do for fall break. Complete 10 of the 15 activities on the checklist to be entered to win a $100 dollar gift card from one of the following places: Basin Sports, Little Sweet Pea, 4 Brothers Pizza, Grandma Dots, or The Country Bear. Some of the activities include visiting Hotel Vernal Haunt, attend Dinocon, go play at the park, visit a mural, watch a Halloween movie and do a fall art project. Share photos of your fall fun on Facebook with the hashtag #dinosaurlandfallbreak22. To enter the contest, get the activities for fall break checklist and submit it to visitdinosaurland@gmail.com or drop it off at the tourism office.The checklist needs to be submitted by October 18th and winners will be announced October 19th.

VERNAL, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO