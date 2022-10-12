Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson responds to Marshawn Lynch's comments about QB
Former running back Marshawn Lynch went on Richard Sherman’s podcast earlier this week and while many fans were expecting him to pile on quarterback Russell Wilson for his struggles, Lynch actually had supportive and encouraging things to say about his former teammate. Wilson, of course, threw an interception at...
Special Sunday looms for Arizona Cardinals players with Seattle connections
Budda Baker always looks forward to a return to his hometown, and the Cardinals safety and Seattle area native gets that opportunity this weekend when the Cardinals face the Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday afternoon. The game will be at either 1:05 p.m. or 2:30 p.m., dependent on whether baseball's...
Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is far more interesting than almost anyone thought it would be. The Seahawks entered the 2022-2023 NFL season with most people believing it was a rebuilding year. After all, they traded away their former All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson for Drew Lock, a couple other pieces and a ton of draft capital. As it turns out, the Seahawks might have robbed the Denver Broncos in the trade.
Woody Paige: Red zone numbers say Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson must find "Gold Zone"
The promised land from the 20-yard line to the goal line, termed the Gold Zone by Nathaniel Hackett, is the Broncos’ pyrite. The Broncos are headed in a deplorable direction to the NFL’s lowest Red Zone touchdown percentage in 20 years. In 14 advances to the 20 and...
NFL Week 6 picks against the spread: Dolphins topple Vikings, Chiefs take down Bills, shootout in Seattle
These two prime-time games are a reward for our penance on Thursday night. Two elite divisional matchups on Sunday and Monday plus a bunch of eyebrow-raising chaos bombs lingering in the early window. The two non Chiefs-Bills games in the late window are extremely "meh" at first glance. But a...
Seahawks have 7 DNPs in first injury report of Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks held their first practice of Week 6 as they prepare for the Arizona Cardinals and released their first injury report of the week. They had seven players who did not participate. The details of the injury report are below. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess...
Montana State gets commitment from Texas high school linebacker Luke Anderson
BOZEMAN — Fort Worth (Texas) Christian School senior Luke Anderson announced Monday that he has committed to Montana State. Anderson is the second Fort Worth Christian football player to choose MSU. Wide receiver Luke Trimble committed to the Bobcats in August. Both were mainly recruited by MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright, Trimble said (Anderson wasn't available for an interview).
Seattle Seahawks offense gets spark from tight ends
The Seattle Seahawks are getting great production from their group of tight ends this season. They contribute more to the offense than anyone expected. The Seattle Seahawks are making headlines for their surprising offense. Quarterback Geno Smith is the Cinderella Man story of the NFL. He doesn’t do it by...
Tyler Lockett limited on Seahawks' latest injury report
The Seattle Seahawks practiced Thursday and released their second injury report as they get ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals. They had some new injuries appear that are worth watching because they are to starters. The Seahawks had seven players out and four players limited. The details of their...
Stein on the Line: Grizzlies Ready for the Vandals
To the winner goes the stein. Kickoff for Saturday's game is at 1:00 PM inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
