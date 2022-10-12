Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Bears optimistic they can turn around season
Dave Aranda's football team finds itself at an unexpected crossroads. Following consecutive losses to No. 8 Oklahoma State and West Virginia, the Bears have fallen to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 with a daunting schedule staring them down. They’ve already lost more games than in last year’s...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Aranda frustrated with execution
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Baylor coach Dave Aranda gave West Virginia considerable credit for its execution and the fight the Mountaineers showed in their 43-40 win Thursday night. But he knows the Bears didn’t play their best game as they fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12....
WacoTrib.com
DJ's Sunday Rewind: West's score-fest only a shock if you're not paying attention
As Chad Conine put it in his Rosebud-Lott-Bosqueville game story lead, football can be the cause of all kinds of thrills and heartbreak. And while it may not have been thrilling for Maypearl, Friday night sure had to be for the West Trojans in their 89-0 victory. Yes, folks, you read that right. To make it even more unbelievable, 55 of those points were scored in the first 12 minutes of the game. West went into the half leading, 76-0.
WacoTrib.com
Centex roundup: West puts on scoring show in 89-0 blasting of Maypearl
Make way for the West Trojans, folks. The Trojans manhandled Maypearl on their way to an 89-0 romp on Friday night in District 7-3A Div. I action. If anyone was worried about West’s readiness for next week’s huge clash against fellow district leader and third-ranked Grandview, they shouldn’t have fretted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 8 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 14, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
No. 2 China Spring overcomes slow start to beat rival La Vega, 42-7
An old rivalry was renewed and China Spring came out victorious, picking up a 42-7 district road win over La Vega Friday night. “We came out a little sluggish in the beginning, but I’m impressed by our defense getting two fourth downs there in the first half,” said Cougars head coach Tyler Beatty. “Moving forward, we just got to continue to progress,” Beatty said. We’re kind of setting some tendencies up for things that we do and we got to work really hard this week to have some counters to that. Overall, just super impressed at our kids finishing a game against a tough opponent that’s always played China Spring tough. It’s good when we can beat the two schools in McLennan County.”
WacoTrib.com
Lorena 63, Rockdale 20
ROCKDALE — Ahead of next week’s showdown of state champions, Lorena took care of business first against the Tigers. The Leopards (6-2, 3-1) delivered a well-balanced effort in the comfortable win. Kasen Taylor had TD runs of 85 and 38 yards, and Jackson Generals tossed a pair of TD passes in the first half. Generals had a 22-yard connection with Camden Brock and a 1-yard hookup with Jadon Porter down by the goal line.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: No love lost for Matt Rhule; Citizen Fire Academy graduate lauds program
So Matt Rhule got fired from his job with the Panthers — poor baby! I can’t say I’m sorry to see it happen to him, considering what he did to Baylor. He’s not a man of his word, as evidenced by the fact he dumped the contract he had with Baylor to go to the NFL. Obvious that for him, it’s only about the money. Sad that a person’s word means so little. I would caution any college/university about hiring him because he cannot be trusted to fulfill or honor his word/contract.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Ferris gets away with it, slipping past Hillsboro, 42-35
HILLSBORO — Ferris won the battle of District 4-4A Div. II unbeatens Friday night, edging Hillsboro 42-35, with just enough offense and one big defensive play to win the tight district game at Hillsboro’s Eagle Stadium. Hillsboro is 4-3 overall and 1-1 in district, while Ferris improves to...
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 8
No. 2 China Spring (6-1, 1-0) at La Vega (4-3, 1-0) Breakdown: They may be hosting the reigning state champions but that does not mean expectations are going to be different for the La Vega Pirates. “(It’s) the same thing with our kids — get out and play as hard...
WacoTrib.com
Preview of renovated Waco Suspension Bridge
The Waco Suspension Bridge closed in October 2020 and has remained closed, but will open temporarily for this weekend's Ironman triathlon on Oct. 15-16, 2022. So far, the contractor has overseen the replacement of the bridge’s suspension cables, anchors and most of its decking, which was originally wooden.
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (6) updates to this series since Updated 11 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Atwoods neighbors; Kroger, Albertsons merger; Halloween spending; Kendra Scott store
The Atwoods Ranch & Home store in Hewitt followed a crowd, and it is attracting one of its own since opening earlier this year. The store at 701 Alliance Parkway is across the street from a Walmart with several businesses in a strip center out front. Now ground is turning...
WacoTrib.com
Catalytic converter theft remains issue in Waco a year after new law
A year-old state law targeting theft of vehicles’ catalytic converters brought a brief dip in the crime, but has by no means eliminated the issue, numbers from Waco police show. Waco police received 261 reports of catalytic converter theft this year through Sept. 28, compared to 361 reports of...
WacoTrib.com
Waco drops tax suit against council member Andrea Barefield after back taxes paid
The city of Waco dropped its tax lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield last week after the payment of more than $95,000 in taxes and penalties that had added up since 2014 on her home. Barefield had for years jointly owned the duplex near Cameron Park with a...
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco. (22) updates to this series since Updated 3 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Woman jailed in fatal 2020 shooting on J.J. Flewlellen Road
Police arrested a woman Wednesday on a murder charge in a November 2020 shooting. The arrest of Margaret Stewart, 30, comes after a McLennan County grand jury indicted her in the case Sept. 29. According to the indictment, she shot Brian Johnson, 33, of Waco, from a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Waco police responded to the incident as a shots fired call at about 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
Comments / 0