Urgent warning as thousands of people have been given the wrong flu jab – are you one of them?
THOUSANDS of Brits have been given the wrong flu jab which leaves them exposed to the deadly virus this coming winter. Many people aged 65 years and over could have been given a flu jab which is ineffective for the age group. Experts have called on healthcare professionals to revaccinate...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Fauci warns strengthening anti-vax movement may lead to ‘tragic and avoidable’ outbreaks among children
The White House's top medical adviser has issued a dire warning about anti-vaccine attitudes in the US; if children don't get immunised, it could lead to future outbreaks of otherwise preventable illnesses. The Financial Times reports that Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said that anti-vaccine attitudes "might spill over into that kind of negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations, which would be very tragic.""If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that's where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks." He also told the publication that Congress...
What flu vaccine should older adults get?
I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare?. —Senior Novice. Dear Novice,. There are actually three different types of senior-specific flu shots (you...
Rabbit virus is a warning about viruses becoming more deadly
A virus that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time, according to new research. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, and polio, for increased virulence. A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a...
Do Omicron COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Protect Against Infection? Top Doc Explains
How well will the new bivalent COVID booster shots protect against infection from the newest variants and mutations, including the now-dominant BA.5?. While health officials have said vaccines continue to show effective protection, particularly when it comes to severe outcomes of the virus, experts hope the newest shots could go even further.
Report: More than 300,000 lives saved with historic COVID-19 vaccination program
A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that the Biden Administration’s historic vaccination program is linked to more than 650,000 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 300,000 fewer deaths among seniors and other Americans enrolled in Medicare. In Virginia, the vaccination program led...
Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns
A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
Hospitals are bracing for an unprecedented winter of viruses
Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
CDC Finds Recovery Common From Rare Vaccine-Related Myocarditis
Largest extended study of outcomes after rare myocarditis from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines finds most recover and regain quality of life. Most patients who experience a rare myocarditits following mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 fully recover and regain pre-pandemic quality-of-life, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study of outcomes at least 90 days after the diagnosis.
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
Second Wave of COVID-19 Increased the Risk of Tuberculosis, Report Doctors
Low immunity and lung inflammation have increased the risk of tuberculosis in patients who suffered severe COVID-19 infection during the second wave. Prof Rajendra Prasad, a renowned pulmonologist, said that he encountered multiple TB patients who had been severely infected with the novel coronavirus during the second wave. "Four such...
Myocarditis seven times more likely with COVID-19 than vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis — or inflammation of the heart muscle — is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
Fauci: This is no time to let our guard down
Chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Monday warned that the U.S. should not ease up on its COVID-19 response as variants continue to circulate and as the country heads into the winter flu season. “We have a ways to go, particularly as we enter the winter, which will...
Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease: new theory suggests it's an autoimmune condition
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which...
GSK Touts 'Exceptional Results' From RSV Vaccine Candidate In Older Adults
GSK plc GSK announced positive Phase 3 trial results for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate for adults aged 60 years and above to be presented at IDWeek 2022. The company announced the headline results in June. "These are truly exceptional results given that today RSV remains one of...
As Long COVID wreaks havoc on people and the workforce, experts call for more support
In April 2020, Anna VanderLaan, a health care worker in Wyoming outside Grand Rapids, began feeling symptoms of COVID-19 while at work. The next day she tested positive for the virus, and within five days she was in intensive care on a ventilator. After six weeks and a tracheostomy that allowed her to be taken […] The post As Long COVID wreaks havoc on people and the workforce, experts call for more support appeared first on Michigan Advance.
