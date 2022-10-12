Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Wilton Historical Society Children's Workshops: Preparing for Winter
Autumn was a busy time of year in Colonial America, as families took inventory of their livestock and began the process of storing and preserving food for the long winter ahead. Recently harvested fruits and vegetables were dried, and others preserved and put into sealed jars. Fall and summer favorites such as pumpkins, apples, pears, plums, peaches, quinces and berries were especially popular. Jams and marmalades were made in large batches, a time-consuming process but one with delicious results! Strings of fruit were hung out to dry, creating delightful edible decorations.
hamlethub.com
Jessica Collins is BACK with On the Children's Shelf - Halloween Style!
Editor's note: you may recall that Ridgefield resident and photog, Jessica Collins (yes, co-founder of the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off) was a longtime contributor to our sister "Hub" Book's Ink at HamletHub. Collins won several Connecticut Press Club awards for her lively series and even took home 1st place in 2020 from the National Federation of Press Women (read about it HERE).
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Playhouse Weekend Round Up! Fri 10/14– Sun 10/16
It’s time for THE RIDGEFIELD PLAYHOUSE: WEEKEND ROUND UP!. TOMORROW, Sat, October 15 at 8pm is Jay and the Americans. Less than 50 tickets remain to take a trip down memory lane with a night of their greatest hits -“This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia,” “Some Enchanted Evening” and “Come A Little Bit Closer" and many more classic hits. Visit Eddie’s Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented! Part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Colonial Community Bus Tour
Take a trip back to Wilton’s colonial past. Join Histoury on a bus tour of the chapels, schoolhouses, taverns, and general stores that served as centers of 18th and 19th-century life in rural hamlets within the town. The tour will take place on Sunday, October 30 from 1-5 pm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Pacific House to Host 21st Annual Celebration on October 20
Pacific House, a leader in ending homelessness in Fairfield County, will host its 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration at the Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown on Thursday, October 20. The event, which will also stream live for at-home supporters, will raise funds for the life-changing services the organization provides.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: songs for seeds
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT songs for...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Golfers Help Raise $50K at Tiny Miracles Foundation's Outing
DARIEN, CT – Twenty Fairfield residents were among the 80 golfers teeing up to help raise a record $50,000 to support local families of premature babies during The Tiny Miracles Foundation’s golf outing, held Oct. 3 at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston. This year’s 4th annual...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Deep Tissue Thai Bodywork
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Deep Tissue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
RHS Senior Jackson Fiore Named Connecticut Future Business Leaders of America State Secretary!
Ridgefield High School Principal Dr. Jacob Greenwood announced today that senior Jackson Fiore is The Connecticut FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) State Secretary. This position is a statewide-elected officer of the executive board of the Connecticut chapter of FBLA. According to Jackson, "CT FBLA's Secretary is charged with managing...
hamlethub.com
Finding Farmland - A workshop for new and beginning farmers
Are you thinking of turning your farming dream into a reality? Do you have questions about the viability of raising animal or vegetable products for sale?. Whether you want to start a new business or need guidance on how to navigate agricultural tax laws, this is the class to get you started!
hamlethub.com
Bethel resident Dolores (Bertozzi) Michael, 92, has died
Dolores (Bertozzi) Michael, 92, of Bethel, wife of the late William P. Michael, mother of William A. Michael and Pamela Michael Wyman, sister of Elizabeth Octavio and Mary Ann Molinaro, grandmother of two and great-grandmother of four. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will take place...
hamlethub.com
Town of Ridgefield Announces New and Improved Parking Fines
In response to safety concerns associated with illegal parking, fines are on the rise!. Violators who block crosswalks, sidewalks, and no parking zones or park within 10 feet of a fire hydrant are now subject to a $30 penalty. The previous fines have not been successful in deterring these types of illegal parking, which puts public safety at risk by creating unsafe conditions for pedestrians and unnecessary hurdles for emergency vehicles. The number one priority here is to keep our community safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Splash Car Wash Recognized as CT’s Top Workplace
Milford, CT - Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford CT, was regionally recognized as the Top Workplace in Connecticut by Top Workplaces/Energage. This is the company’s second year at #1, and has placed in the top 3 for eight years running. Businesses are measured on several qualities, such as leadership, career opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, and benefits.
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth Flu Vaccine Options for the Whole Family, Drive Thru Clinics, Community Clinics, and In-office Appointments
RVNAhealth Flu Vaccine Options for the Whole Family!. If you are age 6 months or older, RVNAhealth has you covered for flu season! This year we are pleased to offer a variety of ways to get your flu shot. RVNAhealth Ridgefield and New Milford offices are offering convenient drive-thru clinics,...
hamlethub.com
SHU Gains Accreditation For Three Programs
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Three programs in Sacred Heart University’s Jack Welch College of Business & Technology (WCBT) have garnered accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). One of them―game design & development―is only the second accredited program of its kind in the world. The programs―computer...
hamlethub.com
Lamont Announces $1 Million Grant for I-95 Stamford Traffic and Bridge Safety Study
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) to support the state agency in a study it recently launched that is researching safety improvements that can be made on I-95 in Stamford. Known as...
hamlethub.com
Bethel Public School Update on School Closings, Delays and Early Dismissal Decisions
Inclement Weather-School Closing/Delay/Early Dismissal Decisions. In New England, the winter weather can be a challenge. I often get questions as to what factors are considered when determining whether or not we will have a delay or school closure. The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. Every attempt is made to operate the schools. However, in our judgment, whenever it is not safe to operate the buses, schools will be delayed or closed based on conditions and forecasts.
hamlethub.com
Katonah-Lewisboro School District VOTE on October 18: Proposal Q&A
On October 18, residents of the Katonah-Lewisboro School District will vote on a $49.5 million capital projects referendum to address teaching and learning environments, sustainability and security in our school buildings. The District projects that New York State aid will reimburse about 31% of the project (approximately $17.1 million). Until...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police investigate larceny from Stop & Shop, seek public's help to identify person of interest
The Ridgefield Police Department is investigating the complaint of a larceny from the Ridgefield Stop & Shop that occurred on October 12 at approximately 3:15 pm. "We are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person of interest, pictured below. Although the pictures are not good quality, we're hoping someone might recognize the individual," police say.
hamlethub.com
Brewster Crush Travel Baseball Tryouts
Tryouts/Evaluations For the Breswter Crush Travel Baseball team will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 4:00-6:30pm @ Markel Park in Brewster, NY (N. Main St) 8 and under, 9 and under, 10 and Under, 11 and Under and 13 and under. **for 14 and under tryouts please email This...
Comments / 0