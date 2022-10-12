Read full article on original website
John Harvey
3d ago
One more piece of evidence that makes the case Seattle is one of the worst managed cities in America…from those elected to office and those the elected appoint to various management positions.
4
GraveDigger
3d ago
CHOP was illegal. Period. It should have been removed immediately. Only a corrupt city would not remove this.
5
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
KOMO News
New surveillance video shows prowler's break in attempt in University District home
SEATTLE, Wash. — KOMO News has obtained new surveillance video showing a would-be prowler trying to break into a house full of girls in Seattle’s University District. The victim in the home at the time, believes it's the same prowler police are looking for, after he broke into a sorority house and attacked a sleeping student, and later exposed himself early Sunday morning.
KOMO News
Seattle mayor shares policy insights on crime, homelessness following polling results
SEATTLE, Wash. — Crime, homelessness and addiction took the forefront of a conversation between Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and KOMO News anchors Eric Johnson and Mary Nam during Thursday night’s newscast. KOMO News partnered with Strategies 360 to collected feedback from the community through a statewide poll. The...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Addicts show reporter how they use drugs at Seattle homeless camp
Equally gripping and disturbing, a new video taken near a Seattle homeless encampment shows two men in their 20s – including one, a self-described college graduate – mixing a combination of illegal street drugs before smoking it out in the open as a police cruiser drives by. The...
seattlespectator.com
Did Seattle Just End “Defund the Police?”
“Stop killing us! Stop killing us! Stop killing us!”. This is one of many chants that united national uprisings in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As the nation and world saw mass uprisings that challenged the legitimacy of policing bureaucracy, many activists, young people and even some insulated homeowners, organized under the banner “Defund the Police.”
KOMO News
University of Washington adding unarmed security to help monitor U-District crime
SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Washington (UW) is extending the hours of security patrols starting Friday night in response to rising crime concerns in the U-District. The UW is working with the U District Partnership (UDP) on facilitating the contract security staff. The added security staff are not law enforcement, but trained in de-escalation and intervention, and they can directly communicate with the Seattle Police Department, according to UW officials.
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
Details emerge about Orting School Board director charged in Jan. 6 insurrection
ORTING, Wash. — It has been nearly two years since the January 6 insurrection, but earlier this week, federal agents arrested two local men who are accused of attacking officers at the U.S. Capitol when it was breached. KIRO 7 has obtained the court documents and statements from the...
KOMO News
Couple arrested in Seattle for assaulting man with brass knuckles, switchblade
SEATTLE, Wash. — An engaged couple was arrested in downtown Seattle Thursday evening after police said they used brass knuckles and a switchblade knife, two illegal weapons, to assault a 47-year-old man during an altercation. At around 6:15 p.m., Seattle police officers doing emphasis patrols in downtown were notified...
Former UW student claims prowler police are looking for is same person who targeted their home
Seattle, WA. – A former University of Washington student believes the person who broke into a home in the U-District over the weekend and assaulted a student is the same person who targeted her home multiple times this year. KIRO 7 is not sharing this former student’s identity, but...
KOMO News
DOJ sends more than $268,000 to western Washington to combat gun violence
SEATTLE, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced Thursday the Dept. of Justice has awarded $268,192 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in Washington’s Western District. The funding will go toward community efforts to address the recent trend of gun violence and serious violence in the district.
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bob Ferguson formally asks for maximum penalty for Facebook violating Washington campaign laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Attorney General Bob Ferguson has formally filed a motion asking the King County Superior Court to give the maximum penalty to Meta for Facebook’s violations of Washington’s campaign finance law. On Oct. 6, King County Superior Court ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington law...
KOMO News
Data on Tacoma's crime reduction plan to be presented to public next month
It has been more than 90 days since the Tacoma Police Department Started a data-driven crime reduction plan. The plan was introduced by Police Chief Avery Moore, to city council members on July 12. Part of the plan includes focusing on crime hotspots and increasing police visibility in those areas....
Tri-City Herald
2 Orting men arrested in Tacoma for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Two men from Orting were arrested in Tacoma on Wednesday in connection to an FBI investigation of their alleged roles in the Jan. 2021 Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Among the allegations, federal prosecutors say video footage captures Richard Slaughter, 40,...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dozens of crimes committed during Patty Murray’s Seattle public safety photo op
Senator Patty Murray, struggling to generate excitement for her candidacy, is adopting a new strategy. She’s pretending Seattle isn’t experiencing a crime crisis. But while she was at a campaign stop for a photo op, there were dozens of crimes being committed by beneficiaries of her light-on-crime approach across the city.
KING-5
New Kirkland Tenant Protection Ordinance
Washington State Law prohibits rent caps which means landlords can raise rent as much as they want. Some cities are finding other ways to add rental laws.
southseattleemerald.com
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Man convicted of felony assault after pushing Alaska Airlines gate agent in 2020
The man who was charged in 2020 for trying to push his way through an Alaska Airlines gate at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, knocking down a gate agent in the process, was convicted Wednesday of felony assault, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. A warrant was issued for...
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: Poll looks at Mayor Bruce Harrell's approval rating
Seattle ushered in a fair number of new leaders at the start of the year, so now, a full nine months into the year, is the city better or worse off?. A new KOMO News, Strategies 360 "Pulse of Seattle” poll finds just less than half approve of the job Mayor Bruce Harrell is doing.
