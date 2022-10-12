SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Washington (UW) is extending the hours of security patrols starting Friday night in response to rising crime concerns in the U-District. The UW is working with the U District Partnership (UDP) on facilitating the contract security staff. The added security staff are not law enforcement, but trained in de-escalation and intervention, and they can directly communicate with the Seattle Police Department, according to UW officials.

