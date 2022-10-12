Read full article on original website
Housing authority in Orange will celebrate Washington Manor’s 50th anniversary
ORANGE, NJ — The Housing Authority of the City of Orange and the Orange Redevelopment Authority will host a gala event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Washington Manor on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the 250-unit facility located at 340 Thomas Boulevard in Orange. At the event, several civic and community leaders will be honored for their contributions to the growth and development of the Orange public housing community.
SOPAC to hold 2022 gala at Orange Lawn Tennis Club
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m., patrons, community leaders and artists will gather at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club, 305 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange, for the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s 2022 gala. The event is SOPAC’s largest fundraiser of the year. Guests will enjoy an elegant evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a strolling dinner, silent and live auctions, an honoree presentation, entertainment and more.
