ORANGE, NJ — The Housing Authority of the City of Orange and the Orange Redevelopment Authority will host a gala event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Washington Manor on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the 250-unit facility located at 340 Thomas Boulevard in Orange. At the event, several civic and community leaders will be honored for their contributions to the growth and development of the Orange public housing community.

CITY OF ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO