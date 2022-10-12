Read full article on original website
Is Baylor Win Neal Brown’s Biggest Victory at WVU?
In terms of big wins, a frustration for fans often extends to the fact West Virginia hasn’t had enough of them in recent years. This is then used as a criticism of head coach Neal Brown’s tenure as a whole. And while more are definitely needed, there have been a few wins under Brown that could argue as “big” ones, or they at least garnered that label at the time.
3 Takeaways from WVU Football Outlasting Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – To say the Mountaineers needed a big win would be an understatement. But either way, West Virginia got that big win on Thursday night, outlasting Baylor 43-40. Now that WVU has evened up its record and claimed a conference win to boot, it’s time to digest it and discuss what this game taught us about this team.
Asti: Neal Brown Still Has Trust of Players, Which Matters Above All Else
There’s something I need to now say concerning the Neal Brown era at West Virginia. And it’s only fair that I say this. By no means does this mean the criticism around Neal Brown hasn’t been fair, but this is crystal clear right now – this WVU team is still playing hard for him. This group cares. This group isn’t playing like a team does if they don’t believe in their coach.
WVU CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp Ejected from Baylor Game for Targeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – An already banged up secondary will have to go without another asset, at least for the rest of the game against Baylor. Cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp was ejected after being called for targeting midway through the third quarter. This incident came on the following possession after WVU tied up the game. The call set Baylor up with a first and goal from the WVU 5-yard line.
Watch: WVU’s Jasir Cox Returns Fumble for 65-Yard Touchdown Against Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – All the work the West Virginia defense put in all week to try to create more turnovers paid off. Spear Jasir Cox had the presence of mind to recover a fumble forced by Sean Martin and then run it all the way for the defensive touchdown. Cox traveled 65 yards on the score.
Neal Brown’s Seat Temperature After Baylor Win
Just when all hope seemed lost, the Mountaineers came back with a vengeance. In thrilling fashion on Thursday night, West Virginia defeated the Baylor Bears on a late Casey Legg field goal, 43-40. With many rumors swirling prior to the game regarding Neal Brown’s job security, this was certainly much...
Points off Turnovers Leads West Virginia Football in Wild Win Over Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – In a game that had the potential to be a shootout, West Virginia was able to do what any football team needs to do to win – score more points. And that started with West Virginia jumping out on top first. The Mountaineers also did so by establishing the running game, which was something that some thought would be more difficult without star freshman CJ Donaldson. Tony Mathis, who averaged 5.7 yards per carry in the first half, hammered it in for a touchdown after a big 12-yard run earlier on the drive.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 15
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU football extends an offer to a high school freshman. A 2025 running back recruit’s coach announces the player has received an offer from WVU. Update (8:00 AM) – The WVU...
WVU fans react to the season so far
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fans packed Morgantown to cheer on the Mountaineers in their game against Baylor. Several fans told 5 News that they’re looking for more out of their favorite team. “I know our team has been amazing in the past. I just know that they are all...
Same Mountaineers, Same Easily Avoidable Mistakes
West Virginia goes into halftime trailing the Baylor Bears, 24-17. I tell you guys, it’s getting downright hard to watch. Not only does this defense have more holes than Swiss cheese, but the offense continues to shoot themselves in the foot. The Mountaineers CONTINUE to make the same mistakes...
What we learned from Friday’s Gold-Blue Debut
Two weeks still remain before WVU men’s basketball competes against another team in front of a crowd, but the team got in some competition in the presence of the Mountaineer faithful. After the carpet was rolled out and the players and coaches were introduced, Bob Huggins set the stage...
WVU TE Mike O’Laughlin Out for Baylor Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – With West Virginia and Baylor about to get underway, the Mountaineers will be without another notable player tonight. Tight end Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled so far this season after looking to rebound from injuries derailing his 2021 camping, is in street clothes and will be out. O’Laughlin has only recorded 5 catches for 66 yards on the year.
Neal Brown, Mountaineers Set to Face Baylor’s Unique Defense
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave Baylor’s defense the most compliments out of all the team’s phases during Monday’s news conference. The fourth-year leader of the Mountaineers is right to do this, as the Bears rank in the Top 25 in the FBS three defensive categories despite their 3-2 record.
Three Takeaways from WVU’s Gold-Blue Debut Scrimmage
West Virginia men’s basketball played in front of the public for the first time for the 2022-23 season on Friday night. The gold team defeated the blue team 37-31 behind Mohamed Wague and Jamel King scoring in double-figures. Emmitt Mathews (shoulder), Tre Mitchell (foot) and Patrick Suemnick (knee) did...
Gallery: Baylor Bears 0-6 in Morgantown After Thursday Night Win
MORGANTOWN — Mountaineer fans where in for a doozy Thursday night under the lights at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. A fumble recovery ran back for a touchdown, a blocked extra point returned for a safety by Jacoby Spells, a Dante Stills tackle for loss record, two outstanding defensive turnovers by safety Aubrey Banks and spear Jasir Cox, and a career night for running back Tony Mathis — all capped off by a Casey Legg game winning field goal.
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on Staying Balanced on Offense, Baylor Defense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell speaks with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about what he expects in WVU’s upcoming game against Baylor on Thursday night during his weekly press conference on Monday, October 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU...
Watch: Highlights from WVU 2023 Commit RB Jahiem White’s Monster Game
It was one of the best high school games imaginable, and it was by a West Virginia football commit. In case you missed WVU commit running back Jahiem White‘s eye-popping performance from this past Saturday, the future Mountaineer tweeted a video with highlights from the game. This video package was put together by Brock Lane Films, a popular Youtube channel that shows off high school top recruits and commits before they get to college.
Big 12 Preseason Poll Released
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers, after losing several talented players in the offseason, are predicted to finish 9th out of 10 teams in the Big 12 Conference in the preseason poll. The preseason poll was chosen by the league’s head coaches and has Baylor at 1st...
Eli Ellis, Bryce Lindsay, Derek Vorst Visiting WVU’s Campus Thursday
West Virginia men’s basketball will host 2025 G Eli Ellis, 2023 G Bryce Lindsay and 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday. Lindsay’s visit is an official visit while Ellis and Vorst are on unofficial visits. The trio will tour the basketball facilities and attend the WVU-Baylor football game.
Report: West Virginia-Cincinnati Pair for Future Big 12 Basketball Schedule
As a source told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, West Virginia and Cincinnati will pair up for future Big 12 men’s basketball schedules when the league moves to 14 teams in 2023. Rothstein reported seven matchups that will be protected as the league will move away from a balanced conference schedule.
