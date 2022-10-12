Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Cybersecurity Threats: What's Old Is New Again
When people think about cybersecurity, they think about, to use a technical term, “super high-tech stuff,” including powerful computers, complex programming code and all kinds of gadgets that would make James Bond’s Quartermaster (“Q”) jealous. While all these things may be true, let’s step back a little and break things down to their basic elements.
Wi-Fi drones were used by hackers to penetrate a financial firm's network remotely
Why it matters: Hackers have a new attack vector they have been toying with over the last couple of years — drone penetration kits. Drones have become much more capable in the last several years, making them a viable option for covertly placing intrusion equipment near a network. Once just a field of theoretical security research, now hacking drones are being found in the wild.
itsecuritywire.com
Strengthening Cybersecurity Posture after Successful Cloud Migration
The risks of cloud migration can be a little daunting for enterprises, but organizations with an effective cloud cybersecurity posture manage these risks vigilantly. One of the perfect ways to reduce the risk of cloud is to design, establish and enforce stringent security standards and protocols to minimize the risk on cloud infrastructure. IT business leaders need to ensure they set effective cloud access control policies, Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates, cloud workload vulnerability management tools, and secure DevOps workflows. Enterprises that lack the capabilities and skills to secure their cloud architectures can consult with industry experts to strengthen their cybersecurity after successful cloud migration. One of the significant ways to streamline cloud processes while transitioning data and other tech stack applications in a secure way.
itsecuritywire.com
TXOne Networks and AFRY teams up to help combat cybersecurity risks in the industry and critical infrastructure sectors
TXOne Networks, a global leader in ICS and industrial IoT (IIoT) security, and AFRY, a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services with a global reach, become partners. They join forces in protecting the OT (Operational Technology) systems of their joint industrial clients in the Nordics against all kinds or cyber-attacks. The combination of TXOne Networks’ comprehensive solutions and service portfolio for security inspection, endpoint protection and network defence and AFRY’s deep sector knowledge in cybersecurity and risk management not only enables companies to reduce management complexity. Furthermore, it guarantees consistent security throughout the entire industry ecosystem within design, engineering and technology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The COO of Block’s Bitcoin business unit explains how to get employees on board with emerging technologies
Emily Chiu, Chief Operating Officer, TBD, Block, speaks during a panel session at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 12 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Big tech projects like digital transformation, which CFOs are increasingly steering, are major investments. Not only is it costly, but implementing the technology requires buy-in from employees and even customers. What do you do if there’s resistance?
ZDNet
Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
Digital transformation done right can change every business for the better. But how do you know what systems or services to buy if you're part of a small business that doesn't have a seasoned IT professional on your payroll?. While big enterprises will benefit from the experience of an IT...
itsecuritywire.com
UK Cyber Week Launch Event Set to Close the Cyber Knowledge Gap Between Security and Business Communities
Award winning event organiser, ROAR B2B, today announces the launch of UK Cyber Security Week and its inaugural event on 3rd and 4th November at the Business Design Centre, London. Free attendee registration is now open at www.ukcyberweek.co.uk. Bringing together globally renowned speakers and leading cyber experts, it aims to...
U.K.・
geekwire.com
Kubernetes co-founder, Microsoft Azure CTO invest in new Seattle startup Diagrid
Diagrid, a Seattle startup that offers a fully managed Dapr on Kubernetes service, announced a $24.2 million Series A round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Amplify Partners and Quiet Capital. The 10-person company was founded last year by CEO Mark Fussell and CTO Yaron Schneider, former Microsoft...
As Long COVID wreaks havoc on people and the workforce, experts call for more support
In April 2020, Anna VanderLaan, a health care worker in Wyoming outside Grand Rapids, began feeling symptoms of COVID-19 while at work. The next day she tested positive for the virus, and within five days she was in intensive care on a ventilator. After six weeks and a tracheostomy that allowed her to be taken […] The post As Long COVID wreaks havoc on people and the workforce, experts call for more support appeared first on Michigan Advance.
thecoinrise.com
Samsung Introduces Knox Matrix, a Blockchain Security System
South Korea-based technology company Samsung has launched a blockchain-based security system dubbed Samsung Knox Matrix. According to the tech giant, this is a ‘revolutionary security solution for Samsung cross-device experiences.’ Samsung Knox Matrix is a control room linking all users’ devices in a single blockchain. Announced at...
Building Design & Construction
A DOE software suite is helping SmithGroup optimize its designs’ energy efficiency
Within the next five years, the AE firm SmithGroup wants to be able to incorporate the highest level of energy efficiency into every project it designs and builds. But the challenge is selecting the right energy model from literally thousands of options. “The number of buildings we need to touch,...
How Blockchain Technology Can Be Used for Green and Climate-friendly Projects
People are becoming more environmentally conscious and want to use systems and services that don't damage the environment. Recently, there has been increased interest in launching initiatives to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and other greenhouse gases. The easily trackable nature of distributed ledgers can help ensure that corporations stick to greener initiatives, whether carbon credits or using sustainable materials. Bitcoin, the protocol that introduced the masses to blockchain technology, has a negative reputation among environmentalists due to the belief that it requires a tremendous amount of energy.
geteducated.com
Online Ph.D. in Computer Science Programs – A Compete Guide
Computer Science is a field of study constantly changing and vastly increasing Especially as technology and data develop rapidly. For those with a strong passion for research, mathematics, and computing, an online PhD in computer science is a great step to success. Becoming an expert in this field and pursuing a high-level degree gives you a competitive edge in your career path..
Fabric Systems raises $13M to build foundation for trustless blockchain-based apps
The company is developing technology that it said could help companies build apps to verify everything from medical records to credit scores.
Accenture Federal Services Wins $189 Million Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Contract
Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a $189 million contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to accelerate the agency’s migration to the cloud. The work is part of CDC’s efforts to adopt modern technology solutions to improve delivery of the agency’s public health mission.
getnews.info
GNFEI Presents Latest DTG Printers Crafted With Advanced Technology to Work Flawlessly on all Operating Systems
GNFEI Technology Co., Ltd announces advanced inkjet printer models designed to an individual’s comfort level and usage. GNFEI Technology Co., Ltd is among the renowned Inkjet Printer manufacturer and exporters, engaged in offering a wide range of printer models that are crafted to meet clients’ needs. Known for their leading technology, excellent quality, easy operation, flawless performance, and reasonable prices, these inkjet printers can print faster than traditional printers due to their high-speed technology. Its team of skilled professionals always endeavors to manufacture and supply their client with a superior range of devices as per their specific requirements. This company’s inkjet printer design and manufacturing are under the strict supervision of its professional and expert quality controllers. They have been instrumental in earning them a trusted position among inkjet printer manufacturers, exporters and suppliers. Their inkjet printers are made with high-quality raw materials and the latest technology to work flawlessly on all supported operating systems. All these machines can print in full color for users’ business or marketing needs.
Woonsocket Call
Internet of Military Things (IoMT) Expected to Revolutionize Joint Warfare – Predicts GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- The latest market publication titled Internet of Military Things – Thematic Research Study predicts there is a trend toward joint warfare prioritizing the integration of various service branches of a state's armed forces into one unified command. Such joint warfare combines arms on large scales, including army, navy, air, and special forces working together in joint operations. Here IoMT presents both challenges and opportunities. While IoMT applications offer long-term savings, militaries are often unwilling to invest because of the large upfront investments and budget constraints. Militaries should view IoMT as a force multiplier. IoMT facilitates the collection and analysis of increasingly complex data at speeds faster than achievable by humans. When coupled with increased automation, this can reduce human error, deliver more precise and efficient military capabilities, and reduce personnel costs.
Happi
Former Google Executive Brian O'Shaughnessy Appointed Hims & Hers' Chief Communications Officer
Hims & Hers Health, Inc., a consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has added two high-profile executives to its leadership ranks as the company continues to deliver improving financial performance, including rapid topline growth and increasing scale. Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy...
