New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
Danger Run returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you ready for a murder mystery? Maybe a haunted house?. The Danger Run returns this year with plenty of other Halloween traditions. It’s located at the American Horrorplex at 2012 Northwestern Parkway. It goes on until Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m....
WLKY.com
Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
Enjoy a 3 Course Meal and More At This Wizards’ Christmas in Kentucky
You will want to wave your wand and secure your tickets for this magical holiday event full of decadent food, "magical elixirs," and instructional classes that include learning divination, herbology, dueling, and more. Not Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus. This isn't just a bunch of hocus pocus. The Wizards...
Wave 3
Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live. The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”. (Story continues below) Louisville Live is an...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Wave 3
Indoor foam combat arena opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new indoor foam combat arena just opened in the Fern Creek area. Foam combat, axe throwing, sumo suits and arcade games are all at Foam Warriorz Louisville. The location of this new arena is at 5622 Bardstown Road. WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke had fun...
wdrb.com
The Celtic Fling comes to life at Birdsell Castle
CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- The Celtic Fling will come to life in a 15th century castle. The Southern Indian Renaissance Faire is located at the Birdsell Castle in Charlestown, Indiana. Visitors can rub elbows with peasants, pirates, vikings, fairies, a princess, and a duke and duchess. Thou may even be...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville models to take part in Dillard's fashion show Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community organizers and one of Louisville’s malls are teaming up to host a night of fashion and glamour, all for a good cause. This Sunday, Mall St. Matthews will host the Dillard’s After Dark Charity Fall Fashion Show. What You Need To Know. Dillard’s...
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
Trunk or Treats around Louisville
Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
Louisville.com
Ashley’s Louisville (10/13/2022)
Raised in Jeffersontown and Fern Creek, currently living in New York. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
Wave 3
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, October 15, 2022
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. Travelers hoping to get a flight out of Orlando are now out of options and that is leaving many people with an extended vacation, including one WAVE employee and her family.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Louisville, KY
Did you know that Louisville, Kentucky is home to the world’s largest cast iron statue?. Louisville is a city in Jefferson County with a lot of history and culture. There are plenty of things to do in this vibrant city, no matter your interests. Besides its rich history, what...
Wave 3
Body taken out of Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body has been recovered from the Ohio River Saturday. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, the Louisville Fire Department was called about a possible person in the river. LFD assisted and recovered a person from the Ohio River. MetroSafe said that the coroner has been dispatched. There...
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
wdrb.com
Temperatures tank heading into next week
Another day, another dry afternoon with very Fall-like temperatures in the low 70s for today. Don't get me wrong, it's nice, but we could really use the rain considering Louisville has seen 0.01" of rain all October long so far. We're not expect rain this week either, but there is...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Wave 3
Code Louisville celebrates graduates in technology careers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of Code Louisville graduates, along with mentors and staff, were celebrated on Thursday for milestones made in the technology field. Code Louisville provides free coding training for residents age 18 and up, offering courses in web development, user experience design, data analysis, quality assurance and more.
Wave 3
Minot boy rolls a 300 game
Animal Care Society presents dogs up for adoption ahead of Bark in the Park. Animal Care Society presents dogs up for adoption ahead of Bark in the Park. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to KFC Yum Center. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming...
Wave 3
Maker’s Mark starts recycled glass program to help community gardens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maker’s Mark is partnering with beverage retailers in Louisville and Lexington to recycle glass bottles for community gardens. The program, titled Glass to Garden, uses pulverizing machines to crush glass into sand-like substances. The recovered crushed glass is finer and safer than sand for use...
