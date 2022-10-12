Read full article on original website
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Harper's Bazaar
The 20 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Digital Trends
Why Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is the most underrated horror sequel ever
By the late 1990s, the Halloween franchise was looking about as dead as one of Michael Myers’ victims. It had been a while since the glory days of the original or the sequel, which were released at a time when slasher movies reigned supreme at the box office. Halloween III: Season of the Witch was notable for not following Michael Myers at all, with the filmmakers hoping to turn the Halloween franchise into an anthology series. But critics and audiences weren’t interested in other stories carrying the Halloween name and the movie received negative reviews and low box office returns.
'Halloween Ends' review: It's a bloody shame Jamie Lee Curtis didn't get a better sendoff
Just four years ago, Michael Myers stabbed his way to the top of the horror world again with the runaway hit “Halloween.” The fact that he's now falling down and impaling himself on his own blade (figuratively speaking) is both disappointing and head-scratching. The success of the 2018...
EW.com
Halloween Ends director is 'confident' movie will be Jamie Lee Curtis' last appearance as Laurie Strode
While promoting Halloween Ends (out Oct. 14), star Jamie Lee Curtis has been insistent that her latest appearance as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode will also be her last. "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," Curtis recently said to EW. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."
wegotthiscovered.com
Elvira star reflects on the legacy of being a queer horror icon
Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, portrayed by Cassandra Peterson has been a horror icon for 40 years. 2022 marks the one year anniversary of Peterson’s coming out in her memoir Yours Cruelly, making her a queer icon as well. Peterson discussed both of these legacies with Indiewire. At age...
The Midnight Club: Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history
A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club. It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining,...
Collider
‘The Exorcist’ Reboot Starts Filming After Halloween
What better time is there to begin rolling the cameras on the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic Exorcist franchise, than the hallowed spooky season? It is indeed the time that the celebrated director, David Gordon Green has chosen to start production on the first film of the planned trilogy that will resurrect the franchise that has laid quiet for nearly two decades since the release of the 2005 prequel, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.
How to watch the Halloween movies in order online
Streaming the Halloween movies in order online is a bloody mess. Here's everything you need to know.
ABC News
Review: Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode is now officially iconic in 'Halloween Ends'
Is it over for masked boogeyman Michael Myers? Not by a long shot. “Halloween Ends,” now in theaters and streaming on Peacock, makes promises it has no intention of keeping. It also makes the huge mistake of sidelining our killer (James Jude Courtney with help from original Michael,...
The Best Horror Movies That Will Scare The Braves New Jersey Moviegoers
Before we get started, some of you would prefer the family-friendly Halloween movie guide. If I missed any classics that belong on this list, please me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com. The rest of this post will not be for the weak. For me, it is an annual tradition to watch scary movies...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies
Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 11, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, October 11, 2022?
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Antlers’ on Hulu, in Which Keri Russell Finds Herself in a Gory Folk-Horror Tale
Now on Hulu after premiering in theaters in late 2021, Antlers went right ahead and titled itself after the things that have been a trend in horror movies for the past decade or so, the things that signify occult-style folk horror and are often found in seeping caves or dim wooded paths or rooms that smell really bad, sometimes next to bundles of evil twigs, and remember, you should ALWAYS HEED the evil twigs, even more so if they’re painstakingly arranged alongside haunted antlers. Notably, the film finds director Scott Cooper delving into supernatural scary stuff, merging his increasingly singular...
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Jamie Lee Curtis & The Horror Franchise Go Out On A High Note
Four years ago, Michael Myers took back his throne as the horror world’s top villain with the massive success of 2018’s Halloween. That movie did so well at the box office that it spawned two sequels — 2021’s Halloween Kills and this year’s Halloween Ends, which is supposed to be the final film in the 44-year franchise. And if it is, in the fact, the last Halloween movie we’ll ever get (it probably won’t be — let’s be real), then we won’t complain. Halloween Ends concluded the franchise on a high note and gave Jamie Lee Curtis‘ iconic final girl Laurie Strode the ending she deserves.
NME
‘Halloween Ends’ review: Laurie Strode’s last stand makes for a fitting send-off
Can it ever really end though? Hollywood’s most unkillable horror franchise has been here at least a couple of times before – promising resolutions but giving us sequels, prequels and reboots instead. Michael Myers even had his head cut off once with an axe (see 1998’s Halloween H20), but that didn’t stop him coming back. Even if this new “final” chapter saw Myers flattened under a steamroller, there’d probably still be a chance of him returning as some kind of evil pancake.
