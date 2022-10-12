ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
MOVIES
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

The 20 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slasher#Subgenres#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Bakery#Supernatural Horror#Horror Film#Sci Fi#Aliens
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Why Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is the most underrated horror sequel ever

By the late 1990s, the Halloween franchise was looking about as dead as one of Michael Myers’ victims. It had been a while since the glory days of the original or the sequel, which were released at a time when slasher movies reigned supreme at the box office. Halloween III: Season of the Witch was notable for not following Michael Myers at all, with the filmmakers hoping to turn the Halloween franchise into an anthology series. But critics and audiences weren’t interested in other stories carrying the Halloween name and the movie received negative reviews and low box office returns.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

Elvira star reflects on the legacy of being a queer horror icon

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, portrayed by Cassandra Peterson has been a horror icon for 40 years. 2022 marks the one year anniversary of Peterson’s coming out in her memoir Yours Cruelly, making her a queer icon as well. Peterson discussed both of these legacies with Indiewire. At age...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Midnight Club: Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history

A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club. It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining,...
TV SERIES
Collider

‘The Exorcist’ Reboot Starts Filming After Halloween

What better time is there to begin rolling the cameras on the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic Exorcist franchise, than the hallowed spooky season? It is indeed the time that the celebrated director, David Gordon Green has chosen to start production on the first film of the planned trilogy that will resurrect the franchise that has laid quiet for nearly two decades since the release of the 2005 prequel, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies

Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Antlers’ on Hulu, in Which Keri Russell Finds Herself in a Gory Folk-Horror Tale

Now on Hulu after premiering in theaters in late 2021, Antlers went right ahead and titled itself after the things that have been a trend in horror movies for the past decade or so, the things that signify occult-style folk horror and are often found in seeping caves or dim wooded paths or rooms that smell really bad, sometimes next to bundles of evil twigs, and remember, you should ALWAYS HEED the evil twigs, even more so if they’re painstakingly arranged alongside haunted antlers. Notably, the film finds director Scott Cooper delving into supernatural scary stuff, merging his increasingly singular...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Jamie Lee Curtis & The Horror Franchise Go Out On A High Note

Four years ago, Michael Myers took back his throne as the horror world’s top villain with the massive success of 2018’s Halloween. That movie did so well at the box office that it spawned two sequels — 2021’s Halloween Kills and this year’s Halloween Ends, which is supposed to be the final film in the 44-year franchise. And if it is, in the fact, the last Halloween movie we’ll ever get (it probably won’t be — let’s be real), then we won’t complain. Halloween Ends concluded the franchise on a high note and gave Jamie Lee Curtis‘ iconic final girl Laurie Strode the ending she deserves.
MOVIES
NME

‘Halloween Ends’ review: Laurie Strode’s last stand makes for a fitting send-off

Can it ever really end though? Hollywood’s most unkillable horror franchise has been here at least a couple of times before – promising resolutions but giving us sequels, prequels and reboots instead. Michael Myers even had his head cut off once with an axe (see 1998’s Halloween H20), but that didn’t stop him coming back. Even if this new “final” chapter saw Myers flattened under a steamroller, there’d probably still be a chance of him returning as some kind of evil pancake.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy