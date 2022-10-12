Try to outrun zombies in these Halloween races around the US

Everybody knows zombies are shambling creatures with body parts falling off. But do you know if you can outrun them? As the days grow shorter and the nights long, runners around the country are dressing up in costumes and trying their luck in Halloween races that feature monsters, zombies, and other scary creatures.

Whether you are a marathon runner, a 5K jogger, or just want to walk a course in your best costume, there’s an event for you. At zombie runs and Halloween races, dressing up is a big part of the entertainment. Many of these events even feature costume contests. Explore these eight spooky running events happening throughout the U.S. this fall, and get some ideas for fun costumes.

New Orleans Zombie Run 2022

Where/when : New Orleans, LA — Oct. 22 What to know : This October, New Orleans' Warehouse District will be crawling with zombies. You're invited to put on your biohazard suit and undead makeup and join in this two-mile walk/run. The zombie-hunting Big Easy Rollergirls will chase the racers, and the whole event starts and ends at Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant. If you still have the energy afterward, parade through the French Quarter in Krewe of BOO!'s Halloween parade.

Haunted Hustle

Where/ when : Middleton, WI — Oct. 22-23 What to know : Midwestern zombies will show up strong for a two-day slate of scary races. Events range from a 5K Werewolf Dog Jog to the Haunted Half Marathon. The Zombie 5K Walk course is flat and includes a mile of scenic trails through the Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

© Bo Jørgensen

Devils Chase 6.66 & Creepy Clown 3.33

Where/ when : Salem, MA — Oct. 22 What to know : The Devils Chase 6.66 Mile Run has been called one of the world's top nine costumed races. More into creepy clowns and shorter distances? Sign up for the Creepy Clown 3.33. Support local charities by bidding for number 666 in the auction too.

Red Road Warrior Zombie Run

Where/ when : Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, Lawton, OK — Oct. 28 What to know : Running from zombies in the Comanche Nation? Sign us up. Hosted by the Comanche Nation Prevention & Recovery Department, this all-ages event lets you choose between a 5K run or a one-mile walk.

© Army Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, U.S. Army Japan

8th Annual Pebble Beach Zombie Race

Where/ when : Pebble Beach, CA — Oct. 29 What to know : Choose from the challenging and hilly 5K Zombie Crawl or the easy 2K Survivor Stroll at this event to raise awareness about emergency preparedness. While the organizers encourage everyone to dress up as a zombie for this event, the website warns that "zombies with excess gore or displaying violent tendencies will be asked to leave." Think softer, gentler, kid-friendly zombies.

Dia de Los Muertos 5K in Forest Home Cemetery

Where/ when : Milwaukee, WI — Oct. 29 What to know : This is your chance to dress up and run through a beautiful, spooky, and historic cemetery! Afterward, eat at a food truck and visit altars to the dead. You can even set up an altar of your own.

Scary Run

Where/ when : Washougal, WA — Oct. 30 What to know : The seventh annual Scary Run challenges racers to break out their Halloween costumes and outrun monsters. Choose from a half marathon, 10K, or 5K along a path with scenic views of Mount Hood. Walkers and runners are welcome. Prepare for potential rain and cold weather.

10th Annual Zombie Fun Run Presented by Field of Screams

Where/ when : Lancaster, PA — Nov. 12 What to know : What, you thought the zombies all crawled back into their crypts after Halloween? Uh-uh. Some of the country's best and scariest zombie fun happens in November at the annual Lancaster Zombie Fun Run. Choose between being the chaser or the chased.

© FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images

