Thanks to an explosive offense, a much-improved defense, and multiple blowouts, the Ohio State Buckeyes are currently ranked second in the country — and trending upward. One could make an argument that OSU is actually deserving of the top spot, and that individual would be undeniably and unequivocally correct. However, Georgia is the defending champ, so the Bulldogs are receiving the benefit of the doubt for as long as they remain undefeated. We all know who would win a matchup between those two on a neutral field, but let’s not put the cart before the horse here.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO