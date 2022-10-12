ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State Football’s Midseason MVP(s)

Thanks to an explosive offense, a much-improved defense, and multiple blowouts, the Ohio State Buckeyes are currently ranked second in the country — and trending upward. One could make an argument that OSU is actually deserving of the top spot, and that individual would be undeniably and unequivocally correct. However, Georgia is the defending champ, so the Bulldogs are receiving the benefit of the doubt for as long as they remain undefeated. We all know who would win a matchup between those two on a neutral field, but let’s not put the cart before the horse here.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF

Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive

Why Ohio State’s football coach wears black on game days

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Ohio State is better than Alabama, Georgia

The 2022 college football season has officially reached its halfway point, and the list of College Football Playoff contenders continues to shrink. Georgia tops the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, but both Ohio State and SEC rival Alabama follow close behind. Of those teams, the Buckeyes may just be the best of them, and the best in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State

It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Felix Okpara Steps Into Big Man Role For Buckeyes

As Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann has placed considerable attention to improving defensively in recent years, he may have found an answer to help shore up the team’s rim protection. Standing at 6-11, freshman center Felix Okpara gained a reputation for his defensive acumen throughout...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes

Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Bucketheads Podcast: Chatting with Ohio State MBB associate head coach Jake Diebler

‘Bucketheads’ is the only men’s basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday morning throughout the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same

Part and parcel of the foregoing is the lack of effective communications systems and open, integrating, and supporting cultures that modern institutions require. The City of Columbus admits that its comms systems are a disaster, from website to online to telephone. When I first attempted to communicate with both staff and Council, one legislative aide came to my home to explain how I might try to contact appropriate parties for different issues and problems. They began by stating “it’s impossible to learn this from our website.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

Watkins clinches its first LCL Buckeye Title since 2006. The Blue Devils fall to 3-6 on the season. They’ll host Logan next Friday. Generals claim the MVL Big School Title with the win. Coshocton: 21 West Muskingum: 34 FINAL. The Tornadoes move to 7-2 on the year. Ty Shawger...
ZANESVILLE, OH
american-rails.com

Ohio State Limited

The Ohio State Limited was New York Central's premier, long-distance train serving New York and Cincinnati. It joined the timetable during the 1920s and eventually boasted all-streamlined status offering a range of accommodations. Unfortunately, the NYC did not offer such a direct route as rival Pennsylvania between New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH

