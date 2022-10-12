Read full article on original website
Parents Magazine
What Is a Sunshine Baby?
Losing a baby can have profound emotional impacts. One way that parents process their grief is by naming and categorizing their experiences. The loss community has come up with various ways to describe the unique types of losses they've experienced, including familiar terms like "rainbow baby" or "angel baby." One lesser known, but meaningful term is "sunshine baby," which describes a baby born before a pregnancy loss.
Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Mom names newborn twins Emma, Julia: special link to nurses
At Rose Medical Center twin girls made a quick entry into the world. Amid the joy of bringing two newborns into the world, the family enjoyed a special connection to the labor and delivery nurses. While in labor, mom Lauren Meehan mentioned that she loved the names Emma and Julia. At that moment, everyone in the room broke out in laughter. The two delivery nurses in the room were named Emma and Julia. That's when mom decided the names were meant to be. Mom and babies are doing fine and they received great care from the staff at Rose Medical Center.
MedicalXpress
Baby sling safety is under the spotlight: A five-point checklist can keep infants safe
Carrying babies in a soft fabric sling or carrier close to their parent or caregiver has been practiced throughout the world for centuries. However, the recent inquest into the death of a three-week old baby boy in New South Wales has highlighted the potential risks of this valued aspect of infant care.
Experts find evidence of developmental delays in babies' language skills
As we move away from the scariest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, experts are finding evidence of developmental delays in babies' language skills.
cohaitungchi.com
5 Tips on How to Get Your Baby to Move in Utero
1. Eat a high-protein snack. 2. Jumping jacks help if you plan on sitting down after you’re done doing them. 3. Move your belly gently. 4. Use a flashlight on your tummy. 5. Lay down and talk to your child. Tricks to Make Your Baby Move More. Feeling your...
care.com
Finding child care is an exhausting job: Here’s how partners can split the work
Finding the perfect child care for your family can feel like winning the lottery. But unlike walking into a store and buying a ticket, the road to the reward takes work (or, as the New York Times put it: It’s “a journey.”). In addition to researching options, weighing how they’ll work with your child, calculating costs, touring facilities and/or interviewing providers, there’s also registering for waitlists and/or conducting trial runs with babysitters or nannies. Journey? Sounds more like an expedition — an expedition that, not surprisingly, women typically embark on alone.
DIY Photography
3 out of 4 sleeping baby stock images promote dangerous environments
A recent study shows that three out of four stock images show babies sleeping in unsafe environments. The study was carried out by Baby Center and analysed hundreds of images available on stock photography sites such as Getty Images, iStock, and Shutterstock. Each year, there are about 3,400 sudden unexpected...
