Paradise, NV

travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Las Vegas

When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada Announces Its List of 2022 Grant Finalists

The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada chapter (NAWBO) has announced its 2022 Women of Distinction Award (WODA) grant finalists. The winners in each of the four grant categories will be announced at this year’s WODA luncheon held at Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road, in Las Vegas, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 25th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Darkest Sky In The Country Is in Our Own Nevada Backyard

We live in a city – a whole state – that is known for having some of the biggest and brightest neon lights in the world! But you might not have known this – Nevada is also home to one of the darkest skies in the country.
nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Reno Apartment Rents Declined During Past Quarter

RENO – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows Northern Nevada apartment rents recorded modest increases over the past 12 months and declined during the past quarter. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows asking rents for...
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
NEVADA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

Apartment rents decrease slightly in Southern Nevada

The average rent for an apartment in Southern Nevada was $1,451 in the third quarter of 2022, down from $1,480 in the second quarter but up from a year ago, when the average rent was $1,403. Rents are up 2.5% for the first three quarters of 2022 over 2021. “Rents...
NEVADA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state. The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the...
NEVADA STATE
GoLocalProv

Fung’s Foodie Strategy for Victory

Nevada Current

Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election

Policy, politics and progressive commentary “My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law […] The post Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files new complaint against Michele Fiore

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a complaint against Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, alleging illegal campaign contributions and a straw donor scheme. Fiore is running against Conine for his position as state treasurer as a Republican. Conine alleges Fiore’s campaign took contributions...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
NEVADA STATE
