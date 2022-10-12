Read full article on original website
Marcus C. Williams, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 137
We continue our series of conversations with candidates for office. This hour, we talk with Marcus C. Williams, who is running for New York State Assembly in District 137. The Republican is challenging Democratic incumbent Demond Meeks. We talk with Williams to discuss his platforms and priorities for the district....
Florida governor eases voting rules in counties slammed by Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order Thursday extending early voting and mail ballot access for certain voters who were affected by Hurricane Ian ahead of elections this fall. According to the governor's office, the order was done at the request of election officials in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties,...
