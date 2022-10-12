ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public's help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. "TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Crime & Safety
#Pioneer Park#Downtown Salt Lake City#Violent Crime
ksl.com

Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend

TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
NewsBreak
ABC4

Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday.  Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Taylorsville man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan "Edwin" Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault. The investigation began...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Park City police told of homelessness, squatting

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports involving the possibility of homelessness or squatting. Homelessness is rare in Park City, as is squatting. Public police logs provided limited details. The cases included:. • on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:51 p.m. police received a report of...
PARK CITY, UT

