KUTV
One person in custody, another at large after SWAT incident in Capitol Hill neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person is in custody and another is at large after police responded to a SWAT incident in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday morning. The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT team responded to the incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street in Salt Lake City.
KUTV
Father sustains critical injuries after allegedly being stabbed by son in Utah apartment
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A father is in critical condition after police say his son stabbed him multiple times in a Salt Lake County apartment. Officials said the incident happened at the Calloway Apartments near 1141 West 3900 South in Taylorsville, between Meadow Brook Golf Course and I-15 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
Gephardt Daily
Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
Gephardt Daily
New details released in shooting over cigarette at Salt Lake City motel
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details on the shooting of a man at Salt Lake City’s Wasatch Inn after an argument over a cigarette. The victim, whose name has not been released, is a 38-year-old man who is on...
Salt Lake City Police make six arrests within two hours in ‘proactive policing’
A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol unit made six arrests in just over an hour in the ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 13 as part of an ongoing Revised Crime Control Plan
KUTV
81-year-old man attacked by dog, searching for owner concerned about rabies vaccination
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — 81-year-old Larry Overton was attacked by a dog Friday morning and his family is trying to track down the dog’s owner. The dog took a chunk out of both of Overton’ arms when it attacked him while walking along the track at Oak Ridge Elementary.
Man dies after apparent accident while doing yardwork in Sandy
A Utah man died Friday evening after an apparent accident while working outside, according to Sandy Police.
Utah woman says fake cop tried to pull her over on I-15
A woman was driving on Interstate 15 between Draper and Murray around 2 a.m. early Friday morning when she thought she was getting pulled over.
ksl.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding.
KUTV
'First of it's kind' meeting to address troubling crime near Salt Lake homeless center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The images are stark – punches thrown in the middle of the street and rocks tossed in the neighborhood near the Gail Miller Resource Center for the homeless. 2News showed the disturbing images, captured on surveillance cameras on October 7. Our story and...
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend
TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
ksl.com
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald's knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald's, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
ksl.com
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
Utah man recommended 20 years in prison after fatal wrong way crash
A Utah man who pled guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215, killing a 19-year-old woman, was recommended to at least 20 years in state prison on Tues
Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday. Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
ksl.com
Taylorsville man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan "Edwin" Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault. The investigation began...
Trip to South Ogden dispensary ends with lewdness and assault charges
A trip to a marijuana dispensary turned violent after a fight broke out in the drive-though lane, resulting in an arrest for lewdness and assault by South Ogden police.
KSLTV
Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Park Record
Park City police told of homelessness, squatting
The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports involving the possibility of homelessness or squatting. Homelessness is rare in Park City, as is squatting. Public police logs provided limited details. The cases included:. • on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:51 p.m. police received a report of...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Tooele
One driver is dead after crashing into an oncoming vehicle Tuesday night in Tooele, and two people who were in the other car were airlifted to a Salt Lake area hospital.
