vincennespbs.org
Memorial Bridge to close in January
The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
WTHI
Free large item disposal for Vincennes residents
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes partnered with Republic Services to offer citizens an opportunity to dispose of large items for free. Residents can dispose of large items, unwanted objects that can't fit in a trash bag, on October 15 and 22. That will be at Republic Services at 2706 North Second Street in Vincennes. Services are available from 8 until 11:30 in the morning.
New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
MyWabashValley.com
New audible signal crossing installed in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new addition to downtown Terre Haute is expected to improve accessibility for people who are visually impaired. The city on Friday introduced a new audible signal crossing at the intersection of 7th Street and Wabash Avenue. People can push a button to hear...
Fox 59
Covered Bridge Festival crosses historic milestone
ROCKVILLE — Friday Oct. 14, one of Indiana’s largest festivals begins in Parke County – the 65th annual Covered Bridge Festival!. What began in 1956 was only halted once, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year’s rendition of the event, the festivals 65th running.
WTHI
Duke Energy gives a quarter of a million dollars in grants to support the environment
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting environmental initiatives across Indiana. The company has awarded over $250,000 in grant money to Hoosier communities. The grant money will support projects to protect vulnerable habitats, support clean water, and more. In the Wabash Valley, projects include the nature conservancy in...
MyWabashValley.com
THPD receives donation from Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Wednesday, the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies presented over ten thousand dollars to the Terre Haute police department. The money is going towards their memorial fund which just started this time last year. The 10-thousand five hundred dollars was raised by the Jeep Junkies during...
Covered Bridge Festival helps residents and businesses
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicks off Friday. The first Covered Bridge Festival took place in 1957 as a way to help the local economy. Several decades and millions of visitors later, the festival continues to be a financial asset to many residents. For more than 25 years, John Bennett […]
WTHI
First-ever West Vigo principal honored
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school is honoring one of its founding staff members. George Waugh was the first principal of West Vigo High School. On Thursday, the school's front drive was dedicated to him. The street sign now reads "George Waugh Drive." West Vigo High School...
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
WTHI
Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?. It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, Indiana, is a great place to visit, including all the beautiful restaurants. We did our research from Google rankings and what customers had to say! So, use this guide to help you fill your belly as you explore Terre Haute. We love eating out, but we also know...
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
vincennespbs.org
Get rid of stuff this weekend
This Saturday is the first of 2 Large Item Disposal Days in Vincennes. The city of Vincennes has again teamed up with Republic Services to give Vincennes citizens a chance to get rid of large unwanted items. Those items include things that don’t fit in trash bags like furniture, mattresses,...
bloomingtonian.com
Car crashes into water at Monroe Dam Friday morning before being spotted by UPS driver
A UPS driver spotted a sedan in the water of Lake Monroe near Monroe Dam Friday morning, according to the Monroe Fire Protection District. The driver of the sedan was still in the vehicle, and had to be helped out of the vehicle by firefighters. “If not noticed by the...
WTHI
"We've had a really good pumpkin yield" - Take a look at this year's pumpkin harvest
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Illinois is consistently one of the nation's largest pumpkin-producing states. Though, experts say there may not be as many pumpkins around this year. "This one is a unique one, it's a yellow pumpkin," Brian Lau with L&A Family...
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
