Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China's most recent economic growth figures, was postponed...
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low near 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.1%...
Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks closed broadly higher again on Wall Street Tuesday, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Clothes, electronics, and toys are set to get cheaper this holiday season. That doesn't really help most Americans deal with inflation.
Americans are set to see holiday-season sales on clothing, electronics, and toys. But these aren't the discounts we need most.
Amid Inflation, Who Should Stock Up on Tech Items?
With soaring inflation, most of us have changed our spending and shopping habits over the past several months. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts Read More: This Credit Score Mistake...
STU ELLIS: It is time to pay the piper
Economics 101 is a typical college course that teaches students the principles of supply and demand. It is a course that any farmer could teach in any university. And those principles are the primary drivers of the commodity market, which allows U.S. farmers to conveniently communicate with foreign buyers, regardless of their preferred spoken language.
The 8.7% Social Security Increase in 2023 Could Be as Big as It Gets
After months of anticipation, retirees now know that their Social Security benefits will officially go up by 8.7% in 2023, due to the most significant cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. In September, the average monthly Social Security check for retirees was $1,628.17, meaning that next year retirees...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels authorized...
Farmers near Ukraine nuclear plant want peace
Ukraine's nuclear operator said Russian shelling cut power again to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is one of the most worrying flashpoints of the conflict in Ukraine since Russia's invasion. On a farm just 12 miles from the power plant, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Larisa Ivanova said she is used to the sound of explosions nearby. She said her main concern is with the shelling that is killing innocent people and damaging towns. Ivanova said she and many others were prepared however, in case something happens to the plant.
Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukriane (AP) — Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP News Summary at 11:55 p.m. EDT
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. One drone struck a residential building. Energy facilities were also hit by the drones, which appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Separately, Moscow authorities said a Russian Su-34 warplane crashed in a residential area in the Russian port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov, after an engine failure during takeoff, killing four people on the ground, injuring 25 and setting an apartment building ablaze. Officials said both crewmembers bailed out safely.
BMW investing $1.7 billion to build electric vehicles in U.S
SPARTANBURG, South Carolina Oct 19 (Reuters) - BMW AG (BMWG.DE) said on Wednesday it will invest $1.7 billion to build electric vehicles in the United States, the latest announcement from major automaker about plans to ramp up U.S. EV production.
Hollywood's Anna May Wong to become first Asian American on U.S. currency
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint will feature an Asian American on its currency for the first time when it issues a coin next week engraved with the image of actress Anna May Wong, who worked in Hollywood during a time of open racism and stereotyping.
Amazon, NY attorney general call off COVID-19 litigation
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and New York state's attorney general on Wednesday agreed to halt litigation against one another stemming from whether the online retailer adequately protected workers in the largest U.S. city during the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
