Ukraine's nuclear operator said Russian shelling cut power again to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is one of the most worrying flashpoints of the conflict in Ukraine since Russia's invasion. On a farm just 12 miles from the power plant, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Larisa Ivanova said she is used to the sound of explosions nearby. She said her main concern is with the shelling that is killing innocent people and damaging towns. Ivanova said she and many others were prepared however, in case something happens to the plant.

1 DAY AGO