New York’s new gun laws to remain in effect pending appeal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s new concealed carry gun law will remain in effect while state officials appeal a court ruling that restricted some aspects of the law.

In an October 6 ruling, U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled that some of the law’s restrictions went too far. He specifically named the law’s requirement that permit applicants disclose social media information as potentially unconstitutional, and questioned the reasoning behind some of the locations where guns are banned under the law.

On October 10, Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to restore the law in its entirety. The law will now remain in effect until a three-judge panel issues a decision on the motion.

“I am pleased that the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act will stay in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward,” James said in a statement issued Wednesday. “My office will continue our efforts to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers and defend our common-sense gun laws.”

