How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Best 5 Encrypted Messaging Android Apps 2022

Staying safe is paramount when you’re online in the modern world. Pretty much everyone’s online nowadays including your friends, and businesses, but also identity thieves and hackers. There are lots of sites and apps people use to communicate, but some of them are safer than others. Encryption is...
Signal is ‘starting to phase out SMS support’ from its Android app

Signal is beginning to phase out support for sending and receiving standard text messages from its Android app after years of supporting the ability to have them alongside your Signal messages, which are end-to-end encrypted and sent using data. The company says that if you have its app set as your default SMS and MMS client, you’ll have to pick a new app to handle those duties.
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it

Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
New Elden Ring Maps Teased In Latest Update? | GameSpot News

Elden Ring was the loudest game in early 2022, but in the past couple of months From Software have been fairly quiet. However now the game has a new patch available that rebalances PvP, lays the groundwork for a wider PvP reshuffle and has added hidden references to new maps. If the back to back use of ‘player vs player’ didn’t give it away, Patch 1.07 is almost exclusively multiplayer-focused. The biggest change is the addition of separate damage scaling for PvP battles, a change that the game's community has lobbied for since its release. As for the tease of new locations, prolific Souls hacker Lance McDonald claims this patch also adds references to maps that aren't in the game yet on a raw code level. It also adds some code that appears to be related to ray-tracing options that don't exist yet in the options menu, either.
Scorn Is Discounted On Release Day

Scorn launches today, October 14. It's a new first-person survival horror game that's exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC, and if you're interested in picking up the slice of unnerving horror for PC, you can get a great discount on Fanatical. With promo code FANATICAL667, you'll snag a Steam key for Scorn for just $33.59, down from its $40 retail price. You can also save big on the Deluxe edition by using the same promo code. This is the same preorder deal available earlier this week, and it continues to be available at the time of this writing.
New Firefox phone-masking feature keeps your number away from spammers

In brief: A lot of people give out their phone numbers via online forms without considering what companies will do with them, only regretting their decision after being bombarded by spam texts, salespeople, and robocallers. But a new service from Firefox helps you avoid these annoyances while protecting your privacy by generating a virtual phone number alias.
Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale

The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform is reportedly struggling to keep users

Horizon Worlds, Meta’s social universe set in virtual reality (VR), is reportedly struggling to gain and keep users. According to internal documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Horizon Worlds currently has around 200,000 monthly active users, a dip from the 300,000-user milestone Meta confirmed it hit back in February.
Warhammer 40k Darktide Closed Beta Is This Weekend And You Can Still Sign Up

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide opened a beta today, which will run through the weekend and end on October 16. The three-day beta is technically closed, however anyone can sign up via Steam for a chance to get access. Developer Fatshark will let in more players over the weekend, so it's worth signing up if you are interested. Relevant streamers have also been given access to the beta and may give away keys as part of their livestreams.
