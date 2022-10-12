Read full article on original website
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Android Headlines
Best 5 Encrypted Messaging Android Apps 2022
Staying safe is paramount when you’re online in the modern world. Pretty much everyone’s online nowadays including your friends, and businesses, but also identity thieves and hackers. There are lots of sites and apps people use to communicate, but some of them are safer than others. Encryption is...
The Verge
Signal is ‘starting to phase out SMS support’ from its Android app
Signal is beginning to phase out support for sending and receiving standard text messages from its Android app after years of supporting the ability to have them alongside your Signal messages, which are end-to-end encrypted and sent using data. The company says that if you have its app set as your default SMS and MMS client, you’ll have to pick a new app to handle those duties.
TechRadar
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it
Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
Facebook found 400 malicious apps that steal your login – here’s how to protect yourself
In a blog post, Meta says that more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps that tried to steal people’s Facebook login credentials in 2022 were discovered by the company. Here are them and here’s how to protect yourself from these malicious applications. According to David Agranovich, Director,...
Facebook says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. Here's what you should do right now
Facebook parent Meta says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. These are the steps you should take right now if you downloaded one of them.
Meta warns 1M Facebook users about Android, iOS apps used to steal login information
Meta's security researchers discovered over 400 Android and iOS apps this year designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise users' accounts.
Meta's flagship metaverse platform falls well short of user goal: Report
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's shift to the metaverse with his rebranded Meta platform has struggled to gain traction, according to internal documents.
Gamespot
New Elden Ring Maps Teased In Latest Update? | GameSpot News
Elden Ring was the loudest game in early 2022, but in the past couple of months From Software have been fairly quiet. However now the game has a new patch available that rebalances PvP, lays the groundwork for a wider PvP reshuffle and has added hidden references to new maps. If the back to back use of ‘player vs player’ didn’t give it away, Patch 1.07 is almost exclusively multiplayer-focused. The biggest change is the addition of separate damage scaling for PvP battles, a change that the game's community has lobbied for since its release. As for the tease of new locations, prolific Souls hacker Lance McDonald claims this patch also adds references to maps that aren't in the game yet on a raw code level. It also adds some code that appears to be related to ray-tracing options that don't exist yet in the options menu, either.
9to5Mac
Facebook security warning for 1M users: Scam apps stole login credentials
Meta has issued a Facebook security warning to around one million users that their login credentials may have been stolen by scam apps. While most of the apps were Android ones, 47 of them were iOS apps found in Apple’s App Store …. Many apps and websites offer third-party...
Gamespot
Scorn Is Discounted On Release Day
Scorn launches today, October 14. It's a new first-person survival horror game that's exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC, and if you're interested in picking up the slice of unnerving horror for PC, you can get a great discount on Fanatical. With promo code FANATICAL667, you'll snag a Steam key for Scorn for just $33.59, down from its $40 retail price. You can also save big on the Deluxe edition by using the same promo code. This is the same preorder deal available earlier this week, and it continues to be available at the time of this writing.
New Firefox phone-masking feature keeps your number away from spammers
In brief: A lot of people give out their phone numbers via online forms without considering what companies will do with them, only regretting their decision after being bombarded by spam texts, salespeople, and robocallers. But a new service from Firefox helps you avoid these annoyances while protecting your privacy by generating a virtual phone number alias.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale
The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
The Verge
Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform is reportedly struggling to keep users
Horizon Worlds, Meta’s social universe set in virtual reality (VR), is reportedly struggling to gain and keep users. According to internal documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Horizon Worlds currently has around 200,000 monthly active users, a dip from the 300,000-user milestone Meta confirmed it hit back in February.
Gamespot
Warhammer 40k Darktide Closed Beta Is This Weekend And You Can Still Sign Up
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide opened a beta today, which will run through the weekend and end on October 16. The three-day beta is technically closed, however anyone can sign up via Steam for a chance to get access. Developer Fatshark will let in more players over the weekend, so it's worth signing up if you are interested. Relevant streamers have also been given access to the beta and may give away keys as part of their livestreams.
Will it sell? Facebook owner Meta introduces $1,500 VR headset
Facebook parent Meta unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset Tuesday with the hope that people will soon be using it to work and play in the still-elusive place called the “metaverse."
Google approves Truth Social for the Google Play Store
Truth Social, the social media app backed by former President Donald Trump, has been approved for the Google Play Store, Google said Wednesday.
