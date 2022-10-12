ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’

“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
RadarOnline

'I Fear No One!': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Shares Cryptic Message After Video Surfaces Of Alleged Altercation Caught By Bravo Cameras

Kandi Burruss made it crystal clear that she is not one to be played with after drama allegedly exploded while filming the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.RadarOnline.com has learned the Bravo personality took to her Instagram Stories with a cryptic message on Sunday following rumors that she got into a tense exchange during a Great Gatsby-themed birthday party held for Sanya Richards-Ross' husband.As for what transpired, it remains a mystery although some fan accounts are trying to piece together the clues after leaked clips made their rounds online. "Don Juan and Todd [were] calming Kandi down. Kandi...
EW.com

CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
HollywoodLife

Jon Hamm Calls Out Erika Jayne Over ‘RHOBH’ Earrings Drama: ‘They Were Never Yours’

Jon Hamm, 51, is a Real Housewives fan! During the Sept. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jon told the show’s host that he thinks Erika Jayne, 51, should give back the $750K diamond earrings that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 83, gave her back in 2007. “Jon, everyone wants to know should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?” Howard Stern asked the Mad Men actor, to which Jon shouted, “Yes! She should! It’s … the circular argument that ‘it’s not responsible…’ — you just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!'”
TVLine

Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look

Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
Decider.com

Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits

Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
