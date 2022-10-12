ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why do you need a primary care doctor?

One of the best things someone can do for their health is maintain wellness exams with a primary care provider they know and trust. Not only does a strong relationship with a provider lead to better health outcomes, research shows this connection can even lead to lower death rates.

Aspirus Health encourages people of all ages to take an active role in strengthening their relationship with their provider, now more than ever.

“Your provider is the lead person on your health care team and they are focused on helping you to prevent disease and maintain good health,” said Melanie Hellrood, MD, Aspirus Family Health physician. “Their specialty is diagnosing and treating a wide variety of illness. And when needed, they work collaboratively with other specialists for the best health outcomes.”

There are a number of health care providers who fall into the primary care category, including family physicians and pediatricians. Family physicians diagnose and treat problems that occur anywhere in the body and deal with most kinds of diseases for people of all ages. Pediatricians are experts in children’s health. They work on preventing and managing health problems for newborns on up to teens and young adults.

Other medical professionals, such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants, serve as primary care providers. These professionals work in conjunction with a primary care physician.

As a rule of thumb, when choosing a primary care provider, many look for someone they will feel comfortable with.

“Now more than ever, people are counting on us to keep them as safe and healthy as possible and that’s why it’s so important to have a strong connection with a provider you feel comfortable with,” said Hellrood. “We are in this for the long haul and here to take care of you with the quality and compassion you deserve.”

To help find the perfect primary care provider for you, contact the Aspirus Welcome Center at 833-811-4176.

