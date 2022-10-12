Read full article on original website
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FOXBusiness
Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
US gas prices will likely rise after the OPEC+ snub to Biden — but not for drivers in these 3 states, experts say
US gas prices could keep rising after OPEC+ slashed output, but prices could fall in some states. That's because refinery issues in key states get resolved, and winter season dampens gas demand. California is likely to see prices drop while the East Coast could see prices rise, Gas Buddy said.
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
Germany can’t hoard any more natural gas, and that may be good news for global energy prices
Germany’s natural gas storage is now 95% full, suggesting the worst of energy price inflation may be over. Winter is coming, and Germany is as prepared as it will ever be for tough times ahead. Europe’s largest economy built its energy security around cheap, plentiful imports of natural gas...
Oil Could Pass $100, Pushing Up Gas Prices
Crude oil prices spiked in the aftermath of OPEC and Russia's decision to lower production as inventory levels remain lower despite increased output. West Texas Intermediate or WTI, the U.S. benchmark price for oil, traded at $88.04 at 9:57 a.m. ET, up by 0.21% after skyrocketing for three days. The...
U.S. home heating bills expected to surge this winter -EIA
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging fuel costs and slightly colder weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook on Wednesday.
rigzone.com
Oil Demand Exhibiting Unusual Patterns
The demand side of the oil market is exhibiting “unusual patterns”, according to energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros. “In Western Europe, driving demand failed to show the usual summer bump and even fell in August, largely on account of elevated gasoline prices, only to perk up counter-seasonally in September and early October as prices eased somewhat,” Kayrros stated in a new market note sent to Rigzone.
Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
OPEC cuts 2022, 2023 oil demand growth view as economy slows
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - OPEC on Wednesday cut its 2022 forecast for growth in world oil demand for a fourth time since April and also trimmed next year's figure, citing slowing economies, the resurgence of China's COVID-19 containment measures and high inflation.
U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wednesday's reading of inflation at the wholesale level for the U.S. economy suggested the pressures building toward recession remain persistent. The producer price index (PPI) is a gauge of the prices paid to U.S. producers for their goods and services and is used as a measure of wholesale inflation. The federal government reported the PPI increased 0.4% from August to September, about twice as high as expected.
Why Gas Prices Are Spiking Again in Many States
Drivers accustomed to seeing gas prices drop steadily in the summer are getting an unpleasant surprise at the pump, with fuel costs surging in many parts of the country. After consistent declines in gas prices from late June to late September, the average cost of regular gasoline nationally is creeping back up again because of supply issues on the West Coast and in the Midwest.
rigzone.com
EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent spot average price forecast for 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO) report. In its October STEO, the EIA projects that the average Brent spot price will be $102.09 per barrel this year and $94.58 per barrel in 2023. Broken down quarterly, the latest EIA STEO forecasts that the Brent spot average will hit $92.98 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2022, $93.30 per barrel in the first quarter of 2023, $93.35 per barrel in 2Q 2023, $95 per barrel in 3Q 2023, and $96.65 per barrel in 4Q 2023.
Soaring rent, food costs keep U.S. consumer inflation on front burner
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month.
Germany girds for gas supply pain, targets $93 billion price relief plan
BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday said it plans to urgently implement a 96 billion euro ($93 billion) plan to ease pressure on consumers from surging gas prices as it was warned that the supply situation heading into winter remained tense even with full reserves.
Inflation surged more than expected in September as prices remain stubbornly high
Inflation ran hotter than expected in September as persistent prices continued to squeeze U.S. households and worsen a political headache for President Biden with just one month until midterm elections. The Labor Department said Thursday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including...
WREG
US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
