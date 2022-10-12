ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Appeals court rules New York State gun laws will remain in effect for now

SYRACUSE N.Y. — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
Midterm voters preparing for NYS Governor's race

They say if you want to talk politics or sports, go to a barbershop. That’s where we found Matthew Root, at Chicks Barbershop waiting for a haircut and eager to share his thoughts about the upcoming midterms. “I’m worried about the survival of our democracy” said Root.
Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
Kathy Hochul
Batavia man wins $1,000 A Week for Life

Batavia, N.Y. — A man from Genesee County has won the New York Lottery's $1,000 A Week for Life scratch-off game. Shawn Elkins of Batavia won the top prize and elected to receive it as an annuity, receiving his first payment of $33,582 after withholdings. Elkins will continue to...
BATAVIA, NY

