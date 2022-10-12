Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
New state committee will examine how SC can prosper economically in coming years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - So far this year, new companies have brought more than 3,000 jobs and around $1.4 billion in capital investment to South Carolina. That’s according to state leaders, who say South Carolina needs to prepare now to keep this economic momentum not just for years to come but for decades.
Committee hears hours of concerns, ideas about how to help more SC children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Figuring out how to make South Carolina better for its children is a top concern for so many parents, educators, and leaders across the state. Over the last few weeks, a group of lawmakers, state agency leaders, and South Carolinians have been traveling the state and hearing hours and hours of concerns and ideas to try to answer that question.
McMaster signs executive order for electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order to coordinate the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out. The governor said the executive order prioritizes the state’s efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina by training the state’s workforce to be prepared for the jobs related to the industry and establishing a “one-stop-shop” at the South Carolina Department of Commerce for businesses interested in investing in the state.
SC State homecoming security
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Artist announced for UofSC desegregation monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is recognizing three students in a memorial to desegregation. On Sept. 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell, and James Solomon Jr. became the first Black students admitted to the university since Reconstruction. UofSC said their contribution to history in the desegregation of higher education will be immortalized by sculptor Basil Watson.
My Take: The 2023 African American History Calendar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education has unveiled the honorees for this year’s African American History Calendar. This year one of WIS’ own, Judi Gatson was included on the calendar. The calendar allows us to share the stories of the South Carolinians who inspire and motivate others to make the Palmetto State a great place to work, live and learn.
Soda City Live: Fifth Annual Veterans 5k Race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Department of Veterans and Military Affairs will host the 5th annual USC Veterans Day 5K. The race raises money to support local veterans and military members and takes place on the university’s campus with food, music, and more. This year,...
South Carolina Attorney General announces $13 million in grant funding for Midlands crime victims
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Attorney General Alan Wilson is announcing millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. at West Columbia’s city hall. WIS will stream the event live on our digital platforms. Wilson said statewide $32 million is...
Soda City Live: Annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Weekend returns to the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Pride Month and this weekend the LGBTQ community and allies will be able to celebrate pride month right here in the Midlands for the Famously Hot- South Carolina Pride Weekend!. Events will kick off Friday, October 14, with a street party at 6 p.m....
SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce’s school resource officer program has won SRO Program of the Year in South Carolina. What are the officers doing to show dedication to the schools, the students, and safety?. Lt. Danielle McCord was recently presented the Order of the Palmetto from...
Soda City Live: Vote for Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Great news! Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary in Batesburg-Leesville is in the running as one of the top 25 rescues in the nation to compete in the Tractor Supply Rescue Your Rescue competition. The top four with the most online votes all receive a $25,000 grant each.
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
DHEC reports first influenza death of season in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday that a South Carolinian had died of influenza, the first of the season. DHEC said the flu season started Oct. 1. Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and EHC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease...
South Carolina communities receiving over $6 million in rural healthcare grant funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is awarding millions of dollars in grant funding to improve rural healthcare. In total, the department is providing $110 million to 208 organizations across 43 states. The funds are estimated to help over 5 million people. South Carolina’s rural communities are set to receive over $6 million in funding.
SC State talking security precautions for homecoming after off-campus shooting injured student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University officials announced heightened security at Homecoming after an off-campus shooting injured a student. President Alexander Conyers said that he spoke with the student and her mother at a hospital Wednesday morning after she received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday night. Conyers...
State lawmakers, Richland County Sheriff say estreatment process could address criminal “catch and release” problem
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined with state lawmakers Wednesday to discuss ways to keep violent criminal offenders behind bars so that they stop committing crimes. Sen. Brian Adams, R-Berkeley, a former law enforcement officer, and Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, a former solicitor, said they have...
Soda City Live: Friends of the Library
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re a book lover and library supporter, the Friends of Libraries will be hosting an event called “A Gathering of Friends” which will take place at the Irmo branch library. October 16 through the 22 is observed as “National Friends of Libraries...
Soda City Live: Fifth annual Buddies, Not Bullies Rally and Costume Mixer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and today is National Bullying Prevention DAY... to bring awareness a local entrepreneur and anti-bullying advocate, with the help of a local superhero, TiffanyJ and Super Beauty are hosting their fifth annual “Buddies, Not Bullies” Rally. This year...
Soda City Spotlight: Mimosa Moves with Ken Walker
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ken Walker is a local vlogger and influencer who travels throughout the state sharing his experiences from events, food, drinks, and other opportunities in the Midlands. Walker shares his favorite places to get mimosas just in time for the weekend. For more information or to follow...
