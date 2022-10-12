Read full article on original website
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Patients who refuse two appointments could be REMOVED from NHS waiting list: Experts fear 'appalling' loophole may be abused to make queues appear shorter
Patients could be removed from the NHS waiting list if they refuse more than one date for their treatment, according to new internal guidance. The tactic was branded an 'appalling' attempt to try to tackle the record backlog of 6.8million people who are waiting for routine hospital treatment. Experts said...
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
Top doctors call for major change to GP appointments that would impact millions
MILLIONS of patients may have to wait even longer for GP appointments, under new guidance. The average waiting time for a non-urgent, face-to-face appointment is 10 day, according to a survey conducted this year. However, in new guidance to reduce mounting workload, GPs have been urged to switch to a...
Law student, 26, died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face appointment with his GP, NHS officials say
A law student died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face GP appointment, the NHS has admitted. David Nash, 26, from Nantwich in Cheshire, had four phone appointments with GPs and nurses between October and November 2020. He was denied an in-person consultation, despite telling practice staff that he was suffering...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
Deaths of babies at hospital where Lucy Letby worked were 'coincidence': Nurse is 'being blamed' over 'failings of care at the neonatal unit' her lawyers say - after she penned note, 'I killed them on purpose'
Lucy Letby is a 'dedicated nurse' who 'wanted to care for babies she looked after' not murder them, her barrister told her trial today. Ben Myers KC told Manchester Crown Court there were failings in the care of newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital but 'she should not get the blame' based 'firmly on coincidence'.
NHS waiting list hits 7m for first time ever
The NHS waiting list for treatment has hit seven million people for the first time ever, as A&E trolley waits also hit a record high.New data from NHS England shows there were 7.0 million people waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August.This is up from 6.8 million in July and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.Meanwhile, the number of people enduring long trolley waits – referring to the time spent in A&E before people are found a bed on a hospital ward – has also risen.The number waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted hit 32,776 people in September.This is up from 28,756 in August and is the highest number in records going back to August 2010. Read More Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’ – liveTruss ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil - live
BBC
Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels
More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
Record 7 million people awaiting hospital treatment, says NHS England
The number of people waiting for hospital treatment with the NHS in England has topped 7 million for the first time in August. There were other unwelcome records elsewhere, with just 56.9% of patients attending major A&Es in September seen within four hours – a record low. Just 72.9%...
BBC
Sudden unexplained death in childhood: Charity hails new NHS efforts
NHS England has "never shown so much support" to stop children dying without explanation, a charity which works to prevent unexplained deaths has said. Sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC) is a rare category of death in which the cause remains unknown even after thorough investigation. Currently there is very...
KIDS・
BBC
Somerset minor injuries units reduce opening hours amid staff shortages
Minor injuries units (MIU) in Somerset have reduced their opening hours due to a shortage of senior emergency nurses. Units in Burnham-on-Sea, Chard and Shepton Mallet have changed their opening hours for the next six months. Ten out of 30 posts for emergency nurses have been vacant since September. Somerset...
BBC
Fewer ops being done as NHS waiting list hits seven million
The waiting list for hospital treatment has hit a record high of seven million in England, latest figures show. But a BBC analysis shows the rise is being driven by the inability of hospitals to get back to full strength rather than lots more demand. Hospitals are carrying out 12%...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Hospital A&E waiting times pass 30 hours in summer
More than 350 patients spent longer than 30 hours waiting in A&E at Lincoln County Hospital during the summer, figures show. The longest wait at the hospital was almost 50 hours, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said. The national target is at least 95% of A&E patients should be...
Young trans people accessing treatment outside NHS may get safeguarding referral
Young transgender people could be referred to safeguarding agencies if they access puberty blockers and hormone therapies on the private market after being told by a public health professional they should not be taking them, new draft guidelines from England’s National Health Service suggest. If NHS professionals decide a...
Number of hospital patients in England with Covid-19 tops 10,000
The number of hospital patients in England testing positive for Covid-19 has climbed to its highest level since the end of July, as the latest wave of infections continues to spread.A total of 10,608 people with coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on October 12, according to NHS England.This is up 10% from 9,631 a week earlier and is the highest figure since July 29.Patient numbers topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, then fell steadily until mid-September.Numbers have risen in recent weeks,...
BBC
Royal Stoke A&E pressures see blood tests carried out in ambulances
Staff at Royal Stoke University Hospital are carrying out blood tests in the back of ambulances because of pressure on A&E. A West Midlands Ambulance Service source said ambulances had now become "big yellow cubicles". On Thursday, there were 20 crews from across the West Midlands outside the hospital waiting...
BBC
Jeni Larmour: Newcastle student died after mixing alcohol and drugs
A student who died within hours of arriving at university had mixed alcohol and ketamine, an inquest heard. Jeni Larmour, who was 18, died on 3 October 2020 following her first night at Newcastle University where she had been due to study urban planning and architecture. Emergency services found her...
U.K.・
