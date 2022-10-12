UNION CITY -- Three suspects were custody after an altercation, carjacking and kidnapping left the Union City man beaten and at the bottom of a creek bed.Union City police said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive at 7:45 a.m. on a report of an altercation and possible shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke to witnesses and determined that a 28-year-old man was involved in an altercation with two male suspects. The suspects had forced the victim into the trunk of a car and driven away.While at the scene, detectives learned that the victim was being treated for...

