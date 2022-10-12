Read full article on original website
3 Arrested In Connection to Mission District Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 14, three arrests have been made in connection to an armed robbery that transpired in the Mission District on Tuesday, October 11. 22-year-old San Francisco resident Kiemariah Richmond, 21-year-old San Francisco resident Keyari Carter, and a 15 year old are facing the following charges: two counts of robbery, four counts of attempted robbery, six counts of firearm enhancement, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and resisting arrest. Both Richmond and Carter also face two counts of a being a felon in possession of a firearm. Carter also faces an additional charge of conspiracy.
San Francisco Police Arrest Suspected Serial Stalker
An alleged serial stalker tied to several sex assaults has been arrested by San Francisco police. The San Francisco Police Department on Friday said Bill Hobbs was taken into custody. Investigators have linked the 34-year-old Hobbs to at least 14 recent incidents and believe he may be involved in cases dating back to 2021.
Suspect arrested in execution-style killing of armored car guard
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – An Oakland man was arrested earlier this week for the death of an armored security guard outside Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center, police said Thursday. Akbar Bey, 27, was arrested at his home and charged by the Alameda County District Attorney with murder. Bey allegedly shot 61-year-old Vallejo resident […]
Man accused of stalking, harassing women on San Francisco streets arrested, police say
Investigators have linked Bill Gene Hobbs to 14 incidents dating back to Sept. 2021. He's accused of chasing, touching and even kissing women on the street in broad daylight.
3 including teen arrested in San Francisco Mission District armed robbery, shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of three suspects -- including a 15-year-old boy -- in connection with an armed robbery and shooting in the Mission earlier this week.Early Tuesday morning, a shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, police said.According to SFPD, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a cab at 23rd and Mission Street. Three male suspects approached the victims in a white, four-door sedan, exited the vehicle and proceeded to rob the six victims at gunpoint.The suspects...
San Leandro police: Man confesses to killing armored truck guard he previously worked with
Investigators say that the suspect had previously worked for the security company - in fact he worked with the victim for five days and was familiar with the route.
Police investigate San Leandro home invasion
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Police are investigating a home invasion in San Leandro Friday morning. At around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the area of Farmsworth Street, near Buckhart Avenue on the report of a home invasion. When officers arrived they got the residents out safely. The...
2 kidnapping suspects linked to Union City attempted murder investigation
FREMONT – A pair of suspects in a Fremont kidnapping are being linked to a Union City attempted murder investigation, detectives said late Thursday afternoon.Fremont and Union City police detectives are jointly investigating the related cases, which occurred earlier this week. Early Monday morning, Fremont officers responded to a late reported incident involving carjacking, kidnapping and robbery outside of a Fremont business in which a man was walking to his parked vehicle. At that time, the man was approached by two suspects who demanded money and physically forced him to go to a nearby ATM. After, the suspects took turns battering the...
Police investigating robbery at People’s Park
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning at People’s Park. The incident was first reported at 5:41 a.m. Police said the victim reported he was robbed of his cell phone by a suspect with a stick and using a chemical agent spray. The victim described the suspect […]
2 suspects linked to ‘prolific auto burglar’ taken into custody, facing 38 counts
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a series of auto burglaries in the South Bay, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced in a press release. Authorities said the two are facing 38 counts of auto burglary. One of the suspects, Exrill Wilson, 39, is a known associate to […]
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows terrifying ambush-style robbery, shooting in SF's Mission
Home surveillance video captured the moments when three suspects, including one brandishing an AR-15 style rifle, jumped out of a car and forced six men against a wall while demanding, "Give it all up."
Judge issues arrest warrant for alleged serial stalker in S.F.
San Francisco police have obtained an arrest warrant for a serial alleged harasser of women in The City, officials announced on Friday. A judge on Thursday issued a 16-count warrant for the arrest of Bill Gene Hobbs, the 34-year-old who had misdemeanor counts of child molestation and battery dismissed last year after he allegedly stalked and grabbed a teenager in 2020. Hobbs appeared in headlines in a number of local...
Three suspects arrested in Union City carjacking, kidnapping
UNION CITY -- Three suspects were custody after an altercation, carjacking and kidnapping left the Union City man beaten and at the bottom of a creek bed.Union City police said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive at 7:45 a.m. on a report of an altercation and possible shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke to witnesses and determined that a 28-year-old man was involved in an altercation with two male suspects. The suspects had forced the victim into the trunk of a car and driven away.While at the scene, detectives learned that the victim was being treated for...
Hayward man charged in August triple slaying in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A Hayward man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with a triple slaying in Oakland in August, court documents said. Jonathan Zeigler, 30, is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of killing Tyron Banks, 46, and Tonell Williams, 48, according to court documents. Zeigler is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland. Zeigler allegedly arrived in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland in a Chevrolet Malibu about 30 minutes...
Police: Man arrested after stealing catalytic converter in Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after a report of a stolen catalytic converter, the Livermore Police Department announced Thursday on Twitter. The victim reported the incident on South S. Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A suspect is a 27-year-old man from Oakland. California Highway Patrol found the suspect’s vehicle (below) […]
Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
Eight Pounds Of Narcotics Seized In Tenderloin District
SAN FRANCISCO—More than eight pounds of narcotics has been seized in the Tenderloin District by the San Francisco Police Department on October 8. The SFPD reported at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers from the Tenderloin Station were investigating a battery and criminal threats incident from the previous evening. Officers received information that the suspect was possibly located in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Streets. Authorities located and detained a male believed to be the suspect and developed probable cause to place the suspect, Miguel Ramos, 24, under arrest for battery and criminal threats.
Police: Elderly couple found dead in possible murder-suicide
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department announced a gruesome discovery Oct. 13 — a possible murder-suicide involving an elderly couple. Police received a phone call at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday about the possible murder-suicide in the 400 block of Meadowgreen Drive. The caller abruptly hung up. When officers entered the residence mentioned […]
EXCLUSIVE: Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
Fired guard allegedly confesses to murdering former coworker during robbery
An Oakland man has been arrested and allegedly confessed to killing a guard for an armored truck during a robbery at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in San Leandro last month. The suspect, Akbar Bey, had been fired from GardaWorld for allegedly stealing cash.
