Glamour

Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her Pixie Cut on The Big Bang Theory: ‘That Decision Bit Me in the Ass’

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book from Grand Central Publishing available Tuesday, October 11, the cast and producers of the hit sitcom reunited for over 120 hours of interviews with Glamour senior editor Jessica Radloff to talk about life on-and-off screen. In this exclusive excerpt, Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter) opens up about her much-discussed pixie cut in 2014 and the surprising lesson she learned after making the chop.
Glamour

Tia Mowry’s Divorce Drama Now Has a Counter Narrative

Tia Mowry announced on Instagram on October 4 that she and her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, were getting a divorce, and the internet responded with just one question: What did this man do? The first assumption, fair or not, was that he must have cheated. (Society will start trusting straight men again when they earn it, okay?)
Glamour

Tom Felton Opened Up About His ‘Secret Love’ for Harry Potter Costar Emma Watson in New Memoir

Tom Felton's new memoir seems to confirm his feelings for Emma Watson haven't always been platonic. In the previously leaked foreword of Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Watson described her Harry Potter costar as her “soulmate,” writing, “For more than 20 years now we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ ‘You must have kissed!’ ‘There must be something!’ But what we have is far deeper than that. It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will.”
Today's Transitions

Dating Today: Common Myths of Online Dating

Last month, dating expert Elizabeth Lewis highlighted a few common myths of online dating and what really might be happening in these scenarios. This month she dives into two more myths and shares her expertise on how to navigate these common online dating concerns. 1. I’ve tried online dating before,...
Fortune

Melinda French Gates took a MasterClass on relationships as she prepares to date again. Here are the key pieces of advice

Melinda French Gates spoke about taking Esther Perel’s MasterClass on relationships at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit. Melinda French Gates is discovering new ways to show up in a relationship. After being vulnerable about how her public divorce, announced in May 2021, was “unbelievably painful in innumerable ways,”...
Glamour

George Clooney and Julia Roberts Said Kissing Each Other on Set Can Get Awkward

George Clooney and Julia Roberts, two of the most charismatic people on the planet, have more romantic chemistry onscreen than most real-life relationships. But according to the actors, kissing on set is less than ideal. On Today on Monday, October 10, the two fake love birds opened up about bringing their burning tension back to the big screen as divorced parents in Ticket to Paradise. And apparently, it’s…“kind of ridiculous.”
Glamour

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Don’t Think They Look Alike

Do you think anyone has ever told Reese Witherspoon that she and her daughter Ava Phillippe look like twins? I’m kidding. She’s definitely been told that at least 9 million times before. Like, every time she posts an Instagram picture of the two of them. Even though, according to her, she and Phillippe don’t think that’s true.
Glamour

Former Bachelor Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Just Went Instagram Official…Again

The saga continues. Two months after Peter Weber was spotted reconnecting with on-again-off-again girlfriend Kelley Flanagan, the pair appear to be officially back on. Back in August, Us Weekly reported that the Bachelor Nation exes were spotted at a Chicago Cubs game, which may not have been their first reunion. Around the same time this report surfaced, a fan account shared another photo of the pair as well as an airport video that was reportedly captured two weeks prior.
Glamour

Jonathan Groff Just Revealed a Shocking Fact About Lea Michele’s Family

It’s well-known that there’s nothing but love between Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele. The best friends are closer than close; she showed him her vagina, he read her TikTok comments. So when Groff was tapped to write about the Funny Girl star for a series on powerful New Yorkers, we expected (and got!) effusive praise. But we did not expect the mob connection.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Lessons Learned After Dating a Narcissist

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.
