Few film and television properties have more passionate audiences than “Star Wars.” The George Lucas-created franchise is approaching its sixth decade of existence, but time hasn’t done anything to dull the enthusiasm of its fans. Every time it feels like you’ve seen it all, another “Star Wars” enthusiast finds a way to outdo themselves by crafting a lavish display of fandom that delicately toes the line between remarkably impressive and slightly concerning. Case in point: “Pan Solo“, a new six-foot sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite from the end of “Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” — made of...

BENICIA, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO