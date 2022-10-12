NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Beginning next week, New Castle Area High School students will have to comply with a new cell phone policy. There will be no phones allowed in the classroom and students will be required to turn them in before the start of each class. According to a report from the New Castle News, students will have to put their phones in a caddy and keep it there until the bell rings. Students will be permitted to use phones between classes and at lunch.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO