Greenville, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

New Castle Area High School will not allow cell phones in the classroom

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Beginning next week, New Castle Area High School students will have to comply with a new cell phone policy. There will be no phones allowed in the classroom and students will be required to turn them in before the start of each class. According to a report from the New Castle News, students will have to put their phones in a caddy and keep it there until the bell rings. Students will be permitted to use phones between classes and at lunch.
NEW CASTLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Seeks to Update Comprehensive Plan

Crawford County is getting ready to begin the process of updating its 2014 Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is a long-range effort to guide land use and development policies throughout all kinds of communities within the county. The County is seeking the professional services of a consultant to aid in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Channellock in Meadville celebrates local investments with state officials

It’s Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania and state officials celebrated local investments by touring Channellock on Tuesday. More than 300 family-sustaining jobs will stay in Crawford County. A manufacturing company in Meadville, Channellock, received about $3 million from a funding proposal. It’s part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the industry. The investment is to help […]
MEADVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Mercer County 911 callers told ambulances could be delayed

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking into emergency services across the state. Tuesday in Grove City, a House committee listened to six people about the problems and asked questions about how they can be fixed. Mercer County has 48 municipalities, 683 square miles and 45,000 households to provide ambulance service. The county’s […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Local seniors may be eligible for free Amazon Echo Dot

Senior citizens who live in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana County could receive a free Amazon Echo Dot for their homes. The Amazon Echo Dot, also known as "Alexa" is a device that allows users to make emergency calls, listen to music, check the weather and so much more. Amazon's Senior...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Sharon police investigating shooting of Farrell man

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting that sent a Farrell man to the hospital on Wednesday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Oakland Ave., according to Sharon police Chief Edward Stabile. Crews took the 45-year-old victim to the hospital, where...
SHARON, PA

