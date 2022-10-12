Read full article on original website
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Beginning next week, New Castle Area High School students will have to comply with a new cell phone policy. There will be no phones allowed in the classroom and students will be required to turn them in before the start of each class. According to a report from the New Castle News, students will have to put their phones in a caddy and keep it there until the bell rings. Students will be permitted to use phones between classes and at lunch.
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest Outside Developer's Corporate Office
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are demanding answers from the apartment complex's developer Calamar. Seniors who live at the Crawford County location were recently informed that their rent rates are going up 30 to 40 percent, costing them an extra $300 to $400 a month. "I think they are money...
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
FBI, DEA raid houses in Valley and NW Pa.
We are waiting for more information about a series of simultaneous raids early Thursday in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Crawford County Seeks to Update Comprehensive Plan
Crawford County is getting ready to begin the process of updating its 2014 Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is a long-range effort to guide land use and development policies throughout all kinds of communities within the county. The County is seeking the professional services of a consultant to aid in...
Former local attorney sentenced for insurance fraud
A charge of telecommunications was dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
Commissioner discusses ‘vulnerable’ Guatemalan population in Salem
The community's population is difficult to track due to a lingering sense of distrust of the government.
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds meet and greet in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — With less than a month until election day, candidates are making a sprint toward the finish line and making their pitch to voters. Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano held a meet and greet in Butler County on Wednesday. Guests gathered at Hangar 3...
Channellock in Meadville celebrates local investments with state officials
It’s Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania and state officials celebrated local investments by touring Channellock on Tuesday. More than 300 family-sustaining jobs will stay in Crawford County. A manufacturing company in Meadville, Channellock, received about $3 million from a funding proposal. It’s part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the industry. The investment is to help […]
Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
Former Beaver County health care worker pleads guilty to federal hate crime charges
It’s bittersweet for this family. Heather Harold told Channel 11 they were prepared to go to trial to face what happened to her brother, but now they can start to move forward. But before that she had a message for Zachary Dinell. “Your darkness never ever, ever, ever could...
Mercer County 911 callers told ambulances could be delayed
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking into emergency services across the state. Tuesday in Grove City, a House committee listened to six people about the problems and asked questions about how they can be fixed. Mercer County has 48 municipalities, 683 square miles and 45,000 households to provide ambulance service. The county’s […]
Local seniors may be eligible for free Amazon Echo Dot
Senior citizens who live in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana County could receive a free Amazon Echo Dot for their homes. The Amazon Echo Dot, also known as "Alexa" is a device that allows users to make emergency calls, listen to music, check the weather and so much more. Amazon's Senior...
Report: Man in hospital after Sharon shooting
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times.
Police Search for Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman; Vehicle Found in Crawford County
Castle Shannon Police are searching for a missing endangered adult female. Emily Slater was last seen Monday, October 10th at 12:30 p.m. in Collier, Pennsylvania. Slater has health issues and that has her family concerned for her well-being. On Friday, October 14th, police found Slater's vehicle (a Red Toyota Solara...
Seven locals indicted by feds in drug case
Four Mahoning County residents are among seven indicted this week for selling drugs in Western Pennsylvania
WATCHDOG: Councilman & Valley residents raise concern over demolitions
In 2022 alone, six property owners filed injunctions against the city of Youngstown for attempting to tear down their structure. One Canfield resident plans on suing the city, after a South Avenue building was demolished in April. Jennipher Carter said she was part of a team working to turn the...
Sharon police investigating shooting of Farrell man
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting that sent a Farrell man to the hospital on Wednesday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Oakland Ave., according to Sharon police Chief Edward Stabile. Crews took the 45-year-old victim to the hospital, where...
Small plane makes crash landing in Geauga County
A small plane made a crash landing in Middlefield early Thursday morning.
Woman drives up to mandatory DWI class allegedly while DWI, is arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Perhaps a DWI impact class in Chautauqua County taught someone an extra lesson on Oct. 12. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies assisted with a DWI victim impact panel Oct. 12 in Fredonia. Defendants who have been charged with DWI related offenses are mandated by the courts to attend a […]
