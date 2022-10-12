DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been charged with murder after a body was found in duct tape days later, according to officials. According to WSB-TV, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house on September 18 for a possible murder. When deputies got to the house, they found the victim, Stiles Stilley, inside. He was bound with duct tape and believed to have been dead for a few days.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO