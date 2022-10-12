Read full article on original website
Related
Fayette County 8-year-old injured after getting trapped on bike under delivery van
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A 8-year-old is recovering after police say he became trapped on his bike under a delivery van. Paramedics had to use a jack to rescue him. Tyrone police said a driver was delivering packages Monday afternoon near the intersection of Ivy Vale Court and Bellway Court.
Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute
A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday....
WTVM
Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County daughter has been arrested after her mom died from injuries in a dog attack. On October 7, at 7:45 p.m., Troup Co. officials received a call from a resident on Terrace Drive stating that an elderly female was screaming from a window that she needed help because her sister was being attacked by dogs inside the home.
Driver found shot to death in crashed vehicle on I-285, shutting all lanes down
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down all lanes of the highway. According to DeKalb police dispatch, officers are responding to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-285 near I-675.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officer stabbed while trying to arrest alleged shoplifter at Newnan mall
A Newnan police officer was stabbed while trying to apprehend a man at a Coweta County mall Sunday, police said....
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 14, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 14, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 14, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Man convicted of murder again for running over Douglas County grandmother
For a second time, a Douglas County jury has convicted a man of murder for running over a grandmother in 2014....
Ga. police chief under fire after body camera footage shows him berating neighboring officers
PIKE COUNTY, Ga, — Body camera footage shows the moment a Georgia police chief got into a confrontation with two officers who pulled him over. The chief is now accused of retaliating against the police department that the officers work for. Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned Zebulon Police Chief...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Carroll County woman rewarded for tip cracking church arson case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A Carroll County woman received a reward on Thursday for making a tip on an open arson case. That tip led to the court convictions of the people who burned down a historic church last year. The hero of this story is Brenda Kairis, who received...
10-year-old boy found after disappearing from Henry County neighborhood
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 10-year-old boy who vanished on Friday afternoon has been found safe. Steven Ramsey was reported missing from Salem Ridge Court in McDonough around 1 p.m. on Friday. They announced he had been found at 6:45 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
Six people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Lanett Police Chief, Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 PM police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LaGrange Police: Man arrested after kicking in door, demanding money from homeowner in home invasion
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A pipe-wielding man has been arrested in LaGrange after police said he kicked in the door of house on Park Avenue and demanded money from a homeowner. Police have identified the individual involved in the “home invasion” early Wednesday morning as Warren Clay Haralson. According to a news release from the […]
The Citizen Online
Amazon delivery van runs over child on bike; van jacked up to rescue boy, 8
An 8-year-old Tyrone boy on Oct. 10 was transported for non-life-threatening injuries after he and his bicycle became lodged under a delivery van subcontracting for Amazon. Tyrone Police Department spokesman Philip Nelson said officers on Monday at 5:40 p.m. responded to a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Ivy Vale Court and Bellway Court off Senoia Road where the 8-year-old boy had to be removed after being lodged under a van owned by a subcontractor for Amazon.
Kaylee Jones is still missing after four months
CARROLLTON — A 16-year-old Carrollton girl who went missing from her home on Whooping Creek Church Road in June is still missing after four months. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says while there have bene numerous tips sent in regarding the disappearance of Kaylee Jones over the last four months, none of those tips have been substantiated.
fox5atlanta.com
Rome man accused of breaking infant girl's neck, trying to smother twin sister
ROME, Ga. - A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant. Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Records indicate the...
Officials: 3 charged with murder after victim’s body found days later with duct tape in Georgia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been charged with murder after a body was found in duct tape days later, according to officials. According to WSB-TV, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house on September 18 for a possible murder. When deputies got to the house, they found the victim, Stiles Stilley, inside. He was bound with duct tape and believed to have been dead for a few days.
Elderly Ga. woman mauled to death by dogs living in her home
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly Georgia woman is dead after she was attacked by three dogs that belonged to one of her family members. The Troup County Sherriff’s Office says the elderly woman was mauled by the large dogs last week and died from her injuries. [DOWNLOAD:...
wrganews.com
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee
The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
lakeplacidnews.com
Missing Georgia man found deceased
New York State Police’s Underwater Recovery Team Wednesday, Oct. 12 found the body of a 68-year-old Georgia man who fell into the West Branch of the AuSable River near the Flume on Sept. 29. George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, was found deceased in the AuSable River after a nearly...
Comments / 0