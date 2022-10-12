ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, GA

WTVM

Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County daughter has been arrested after her mom died from injuries in a dog attack. On October 7, at 7:45 p.m., Troup Co. officials received a call from a resident on Terrace Drive stating that an elderly female was screaming from a window that she needed help because her sister was being attacked by dogs inside the home.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Six people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Lanett Police Chief, Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 PM police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in […]
LANETT, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Citizen Online

Amazon delivery van runs over child on bike; van jacked up to rescue boy, 8

An 8-year-old Tyrone boy on Oct. 10 was transported for non-life-threatening injuries after he and his bicycle became lodged under a delivery van subcontracting for Amazon. Tyrone Police Department spokesman Philip Nelson said officers on Monday at 5:40 p.m. responded to a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Ivy Vale Court and Bellway Court off Senoia Road where the 8-year-old boy had to be removed after being lodged under a van owned by a subcontractor for Amazon.
TYRONE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Kaylee Jones is still missing after four months

CARROLLTON — A 16-year-old Carrollton girl who went missing from her home on Whooping Creek Church Road in June is still missing after four months. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says while there have bene numerous tips sent in regarding the disappearance of Kaylee Jones over the last four months, none of those tips have been substantiated.
CARROLLTON, GA
Action News Jax

Officials: 3 charged with murder after victim’s body found days later with duct tape in Georgia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been charged with murder after a body was found in duct tape days later, according to officials. According to WSB-TV, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house on September 18 for a possible murder. When deputies got to the house, they found the victim, Stiles Stilley, inside. He was bound with duct tape and believed to have been dead for a few days.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee

The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
lakeplacidnews.com

Missing Georgia man found deceased

New York State Police’s Underwater Recovery Team Wednesday, Oct. 12 found the body of a 68-year-old Georgia man who fell into the West Branch of the AuSable River near the Flume on Sept. 29. George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, was found deceased in the AuSable River after a nearly...
WILMINGTON, NY

