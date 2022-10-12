Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Mississippi lawmakers required every law enforcement agency in the state to change how they track and report crimes, fewer than half of those organizations have actually done that, according to data provided by the state’s department of public safety. The initiative, which...
AOL Corp
Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty
Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
WLOX
Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
WLBT
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Isola’s top cop and two other police officers were fired at a special board meeting Thursday. Former Police Chief Dequarian Smith is upset, saying he’s done nothing but the job he was hired to do. He claims his former officers, Stephon Hughes and Barret Richardson, were wrongly fired as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deltanews.tv
Relative remembers officer killed in the line of duty
GREENVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart remain in process.... but in the meantime, many people have come forward to share their fond remembrances of this fast-rising law officer... gunned down Tuesday night. Many felt close to her... but to one man, she was literally and figuratively a family member....
WLOX
Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
wxxv25.com
Keesler Federal awards Biloxi Officer as First Responder of the Year
Keesler Federal Credit Union honored a Biloxi police officer this morning. Joshua Rife was awarded a plaque and a gift card as the First Responder of the Year. He was recognized after helping a family find closure. They had asked for a welfare check on a loved one who was...
WLBT
Officer, suspect shot near Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A law enforcement officer has been shot, and a suspect, believed to have been involved in a separate shooting, has also been shot. It happened near Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville on Tuesday night. Law enforcement sources tell 3 On Your Side that the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout
GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell identified the slain officer as Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, the Clarion Ledger reported.
deltadailynews.com
Community Mourns the Loss of Officer Killed
Myiesha Stewart wasn’t just a police officer for the City of Greenville. Those who spoke about her at a special press conference said she was a daughter, friend, and mother to her 3-year-old son. “Our community is hurting,” Mayor Errick Simmons said before breaking into tears. He went on...
Mississippi Residents Upset After Police Fatally Shoots Teen
As a father, this is one of the things you hear that makes your stomach hurt. I don't think any parent wants to hear about their child being killed, no matter the age. It has to be even worse when your child dies at a young age. Unfortunately, that's what happened to this Mississippi family.
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump retained by family of Jaheim McMillan
GULFPORT, Miss. –– Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. McMillan was involved in an Oct. 6 incident with Gulfport Police outside of a Family Dollar store that ended with officers firing shots that fatally wounded him.
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Officer killed in the Line of Duty
Flags have been lowered to half-staff in Greenville after a female officer is killed in the line of duty. City officials have confirrmed that several people were shot in an officer involved shooting that took place near Reed and Rebecca streets. Grief counseling was made available for all first responders.
Deputies investigating multiple shootings in Holmes County
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating three shootings in Durant, Tchula, and Goodman. According to Sheriff Willie March, a teen was shot and killed inside his home Monday, October 10 in Durant. March said suspects fired shots into the home from the outside, killing the unidentified teen. The second shooting happened […]
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on HWY 43
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead after three workers fall into MS grain storage bin
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
Worker dies after falling into grain bin in Mississippi￼
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
wxxv25.com
$43K in construction material stolen in St. Martin
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding those responsible for stealing $43,000 worth of construction materials. Crime Stoppers posted pictures showing examples similar to what was stolen at some point since September 1st. The materials were taken from Old Fort Bayou Road in the St. Martin community. The...
wtva.com
Interview: Mississippi FBI agent encourages parents to be aware of sextortion
Assistant Special Agent Maher Dimachkie joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to discuss sextortion. He addressed the awareness, prevention and protection.
Comments / 0