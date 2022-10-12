ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty

Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
GREENVILLE, MS
WLOX

Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
GAUTIER, MS
WLBT

Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties

HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Isola’s top cop and two other police officers were fired at a special board meeting Thursday. Former Police Chief Dequarian Smith is upset, saying he’s done nothing but the job he was hired to do. He claims his former officers, Stephon Hughes and Barret Richardson, were wrongly fired as well.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Relative remembers officer killed in the line of duty

GREENVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart remain in process.... but in the meantime, many people have come forward to share their fond remembrances of this fast-rising law officer... gunned down Tuesday night. Many felt close to her... but to one man, she was literally and figuratively a family member....
GREENVILLE, MS
WLOX

Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
GAUTIER, MS
deltadailynews.com

Community Mourns the Loss of Officer Killed

Myiesha Stewart wasn’t just a police officer for the City of Greenville. Those who spoke about her at a special press conference said she was a daughter, friend, and mother to her 3-year-old son. “Our community is hurting,” Mayor Errick Simmons said before breaking into tears. He went on...
GREENVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump retained by family of Jaheim McMillan

GULFPORT, Miss. –– Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. McMillan was involved in an Oct. 6 incident with Gulfport Police outside of a Family Dollar store that ended with officers firing shots that fatally wounded him.
GULFPORT, MS
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Police Officer killed in the Line of Duty

Flags have been lowered to half-staff in Greenville after a female officer is killed in the line of duty. City officials have confirrmed that several people were shot in an officer involved shooting that took place near Reed and Rebecca streets. Grief counseling was made available for all first responders.
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies investigating multiple shootings in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating three shootings in Durant, Tchula, and Goodman. According to Sheriff Willie March, a teen was shot and killed inside his home Monday, October 10 in Durant. March said suspects fired shots into the home from the outside, killing the unidentified teen. The second shooting happened […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on HWY 43

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WREG

One dead after three workers fall into MS grain storage bin

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
ITTA BENA, MS
CBS 42

Worker dies after falling into grain bin in Mississippi￼

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
ITTA BENA, MS
wxxv25.com

$43K in construction material stolen in St. Martin

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding those responsible for stealing $43,000 worth of construction materials. Crime Stoppers posted pictures showing examples similar to what was stolen at some point since September 1st. The materials were taken from Old Fort Bayou Road in the St. Martin community. The...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

