WJFW-TV
Birnamwood woman sentenced to 66 months in prison for drug distribution
MADISON (WJFW) - A Birnamwood woman was sentenced to 66 months in in federal prison yesterday for methamphetamine distribution. Sarah Waggoner, 41, plead guilty to the charge back in July of 2022. Waggoner's federal prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. In April of 2021, law...
Marathon County woman convicted on distribution charge, admits selling “pounds” of methamphetamine
A Birnamwood woman who admitted she sold multiple pounds of methamphetamine will spend 66 months in prison after being sentenced on federal drug distribution charges, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Sarah Waggoner,...
wxpr.org
Texas homicide suspect captured in Forest County
Police captured a homicide suspect from Texas in the Northwoods. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service the afternoon of October 4th. They were told Oneida County Investigators were tracking a suspect possibly wanted for a homicide...
WBAY Green Bay
Tribal police enforce curfew after attempted armed break-in at Menominee Indian High School
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian School District shortened sports practices and tribal police are enforcing a 9 P.M. curfew for juveniles after an attempted break-in at Menominee Indian High School Tuesday night. The school district says security photos show the person was carrying what appeared to be an...
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
merrillfotonews.com
Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning
The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WJFW-TV
Lac Du Flambeau students witness history at Purdue University
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- A group of Lac Du Flambeau canoe builders returned from Purdue University on Wednesday after being in residency for eleven days to show off their work, which has taken a year to build. Wayne Valliere lead the project and has built over thirty canoes, this...
tomahawkleader.com
Pine River, Merrill, Brantwood processors receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that 91 meat processors had been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Evers...
WJFW-TV
School District of Rhinelander looking for mentors to help students
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- "Every single person on this earth can use a mentor," said Aaron Homp the Rhinelander High School counselor. The School District of Rhinelander is hoping to apply that for their students. "For most of our students, what they’re most wanting and the youth in our community is that one on one time with an adult, with someone that cares that has their back," said Arron. This mentoring program started nearly 6 years ago. Arron Homp says that recently COVID-19 took a toll on this initiative and now the district is looking to change that.
WLUC
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
NWS Alerts in effect HERE. Heading into the weekend with a flurry of mixed rain and snow. An inch or less of snowfall can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. Sunday night through Monday, snowfall of 1-3 inches will be possible, though areas could approach a half-foot or more in the Michigamme Highlands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
WJFW-TV
Mosinee Clinches Great Northern Conference Outright with Win Over Merrill
MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee came in to their matchup with Merrill with at least a share of the Great Northern Conference championship after their home win against Medford last week. After last week's win, Mosinee was 6-1-1, while Merrill was 5-3 on the year. When the final buzzer went off,...
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Gets Road Win Against Lakeland Union in Girls Swimming and Diving
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk was able to get a win on the road against Lakeland Union in high school girls swimming and diving 74-22. The story of the meet was that Lakeland Union was still able to come away with a fair amount of points even after only having two swimmers on the varsity team, Olivia Mickel and Say Timmerman.
WJFW-TV
Coleman Stays Undefeated By Beating Crandon
COLEMAN, Wisc. (WJFW)- Coleman was on a 9 game win streak coming into this game against Crandon who was 7-2. Coleman was able to secure their 10th win furthering their undefeated season. Crandon falls to a 7-3 record. Final score 36-12.
WJFW-TV
Three Lakes/Phelps Takes Down Laona/Wabeno In Style
WABENO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Three Lakes/Phelps and Laona/Wabeno came in with the same record of 5-2. Laona/Wabeno was able to pull it off 56-34. Three Lakes will improve to 5-3 while Laona/Wabeno falls to 6-2.
