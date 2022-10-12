ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

Birnamwood woman sentenced to 66 months in prison for drug distribution

MADISON (WJFW) - A Birnamwood woman was sentenced to 66 months in in federal prison yesterday for methamphetamine distribution. Sarah Waggoner, 41, plead guilty to the charge back in July of 2022. Waggoner's federal prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. In April of 2021, law...
BIRNAMWOOD, WI
wxpr.org

Texas homicide suspect captured in Forest County

Police captured a homicide suspect from Texas in the Northwoods. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service the afternoon of October 4th. They were told Oneida County Investigators were tracking a suspect possibly wanted for a homicide...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forest County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Argonne, WI
County
Forest County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
KESHENA, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning

The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin

Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Lac Du Flambeau students witness history at Purdue University

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- A group of Lac Du Flambeau canoe builders returned from Purdue University on Wednesday after being in residency for eleven days to show off their work, which has taken a year to build. Wayne Valliere lead the project and has built over thirty canoes, this...
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia#Methamphetamine#County Highway#K9
WJFW-TV

School District of Rhinelander looking for mentors to help students

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- "Every single person on this earth can use a mentor," said Aaron Homp the Rhinelander High School counselor. The School District of Rhinelander is hoping to apply that for their students. "For most of our students, what they’re most wanting and the youth in our community is that one on one time with an adult, with someone that cares that has their back," said Arron. This mentoring program started nearly 6 years ago. Arron Homp says that recently COVID-19 took a toll on this initiative and now the district is looking to change that.
RHINELANDER, WI
WLUC

Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow

NWS Alerts in effect HERE. Heading into the weekend with a flurry of mixed rain and snow. An inch or less of snowfall can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. Sunday night through Monday, snowfall of 1-3 inches will be possible, though areas could approach a half-foot or more in the Michigamme Highlands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJFW-TV

Tomahawk Gets Road Win Against Lakeland Union in Girls Swimming and Diving

MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk was able to get a win on the road against Lakeland Union in high school girls swimming and diving 74-22. The story of the meet was that Lakeland Union was still able to come away with a fair amount of points even after only having two swimmers on the varsity team, Olivia Mickel and Say Timmerman.
TOMAHAWK, WI
WJFW-TV

Coleman Stays Undefeated By Beating Crandon

COLEMAN, Wisc. (WJFW)- Coleman was on a 9 game win streak coming into this game against Crandon who was 7-2. Coleman was able to secure their 10th win furthering their undefeated season. Crandon falls to a 7-3 record. Final score 36-12.
CRANDON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy