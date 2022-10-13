ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tom Cruise Bulks Up Security Team After Alleged 'DEATH Threats' From Disgruntled Ex-Employee

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccZGK_0iWNt1vD00
Source: DGP/imageSPACE / MEGA

Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise and his director Christopher McQuarrie have bulked up their security team after alleged death threats from a disgruntled former employee, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Drama reportedly reached a boiling point after a stunt producer was given the boot, leading to "angry protests and fears of further reprisals."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtSSc_0iWNt1vD00
Source: James Whatling

The A-list performer will soon be returning to the big screen as Ethan Hunt in the upcoming M:I film slated for a July 2023 release date.

Behind the scenes, however, the franchise dynamic has taken a sharp turn.

"Tom and Chris are still working on Mission: Impossible 8, mostly in the U.K., but things have gotten increasingly unpleasant with a former crew member and now it's a case of taking no chances," an insider told The Sun.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tom is used to having security teams around him most of the time because of his fame," sources pointed out, adding that "nobody is taking any chances."

The former employee was contracted to find locations for stunts in the action-packed flick, but his suggestions were not implemented.

Reports claim the man has since made allegations about links between Russian oligarchs financing Cruise's films, also suggesting the FBI is probing Paramount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfkbE_0iWNt1vD00
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"It's all turned very nasty, but those involved in the films are confident everything is totally fine, he's just an angry ex-staff member," claimed the insiders.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Cruise for comment.

Cruise, who is known for doing his own death-defying stunts in movies, appears on track to become the first actor to shoot a movie in space.

In honor of his 60th birthday back in July, McQuarrie famously shared a rare photo of the award-winning star dangling from a plane.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3SG6_0iWNt1vD00
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

More recently, the Hollywood legend has been in talks with Universal Films Entertainment Group about the concept of filming on the International Space Station, which was previously discussed but shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UFEG Chairman Donna Langley hinted it may be a go. She stated, "That's the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom."

Comments / 9

Shawn Wright
2d ago

why doesn't he ask his alien God to protect him

Reply
13
Related
Cinemablend

Miles Teller Talks Tom Cruise Delivering On The Top Gun: Maverick Set: ‘I Don’t Know If Anybody Will Ever Really Love Making Movies As Much’

Viewers already know Tom Cruise set the tone on the Top Gun: Maverick set. Countless co-stars have spoken about him setting the bar going back to their pre-production training, but any Cruise fans know his commitment to film comes from his love of the medium. His Maverick co-star Miles Teller could vouch for this consensus. Teller spoke about Cruise’s love for moviemaking while delivering on the Top Gun: Maverick set.
MOVIES
Collider

Tom Cruise Will Be the First Civilian to Perform a Spacewalk for His Upcoming Film

Did we really think that three-time Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning action star Tom Cruise would rest on his high-speed laurels following the massive, record-breaking success of Paramount's sequel Top Gun: Maverick? No, but we didn't expect him to set his sights on space next. According to BBC News, Universal Pictures' chairman Donna Langley is eyeing Paramount's crown for box-office topping cinematic experiences with optimistic intentions to have Cruise strolling among the stars.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Christopher Mcquarrie
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Born again Christian police officer, 48, who claimed colleagues called him 'Father Ted' and mocked his anxiety and depression has his compensation bid thrown out at appeal court

A born again Christian police officer who struggles with mental health has lost an appeal after suing his bosses over claims his colleagues asked if he had 'his pants on his head and pencils up his nose' and called him 'Father Ted'. Ex-South Wales PC Winston Roderick, 48, said he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Radaronline Com#Russian#Fbi#Paramount
The Independent

‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death

A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Abandoned At Prom: Butcher Jeffrey Dahmer Ditched The Only Girl He Ever Dated To Secretly Hang With Boyfriend

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police. "My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, said in an interview. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"Dahmer's classmates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Secretly Recorded By Friend Before Suicide, Country Queen's Family Begs Judge To Block Release Of Audio

A private audio tape of Naomi Judd recorded right before she committed suicide – along with handwritten Post-It notes — are at the center of the Judd Family’s court battle to block records from being released, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the transcript for a hearing that went down on August 30 in Tennessee as part of the Judd family’s fight over police records related to Naomi’s death on April 30, 2022. The country star used a weapon to kill herself. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna rushed to court in...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)

“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
NFL
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

97K+
Followers
2K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy