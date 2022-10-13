Tom Cruise Bulks Up Security Team After Alleged 'DEATH Threats' From Disgruntled Ex-Employee

Source: DGP/imageSPACE / MEGA

Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise and his director Christopher McQuarrie have bulked up their security team after alleged death threats from a disgruntled former employee, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Drama reportedly reached a boiling point after a stunt producer was given the boot, leading to "angry protests and fears of further reprisals."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: James Whatling

The A-list performer will soon be returning to the big screen as Ethan Hunt in the upcoming M:I film slated for a July 2023 release date.

Behind the scenes, however, the franchise dynamic has taken a sharp turn.

"Tom and Chris are still working on Mission: Impossible 8, mostly in the U.K., but things have gotten increasingly unpleasant with a former crew member and now it's a case of taking no chances," an insider told The Sun.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tom is used to having security teams around him most of the time because of his fame," sources pointed out, adding that "nobody is taking any chances."

The former employee was contracted to find locations for stunts in the action-packed flick, but his suggestions were not implemented.

Reports claim the man has since made allegations about links between Russian oligarchs financing Cruise's films, also suggesting the FBI is probing Paramount.

Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"It's all turned very nasty, but those involved in the films are confident everything is totally fine, he's just an angry ex-staff member," claimed the insiders.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Cruise for comment.

Cruise, who is known for doing his own death-defying stunts in movies, appears on track to become the first actor to shoot a movie in space.

In honor of his 60th birthday back in July, McQuarrie famously shared a rare photo of the award-winning star dangling from a plane.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

More recently, the Hollywood legend has been in talks with Universal Films Entertainment Group about the concept of filming on the International Space Station, which was previously discussed but shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UFEG Chairman Donna Langley hinted it may be a go. She stated, "That's the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom."